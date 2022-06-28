Council members call for new bid procedure, to consider emergency request

With bid requests for the Rapid City Police Department southwest precinct and phase two of the Rapid City Hall renovation project, council members questioned the process for the requested authorization.

Council members Bill Evans and Pat Jones said they would like itemized lists and plans for what would be included in the bid before authorizing bid advertisement during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting.

The discussion was somewhat continued from the committee’s June 14 meeting when the group voted to continue the City Hall renovation project. The renovation would include the lobby, council chambers and minor office renovations, and are part of a 2018 Vision Fund project. Phase two includes the replacement of 49 heat pumps and could include new flooring, replacing curtain wall glazing, handrails on existing stairs, updated fabric on sound panels, an updated council desk, updated finishes and sounds panels, and more.

Evans said he thinks the process is flawed.

“I don’t think any government agency, I know the school district certainly doesn’t, when you’re spending the public money, trusting they’re going to do the right thing, to actually see what you’re buying,” he said. “When you don’t do that, we see problems happening like this particular book thing when the due diligence was not done in the proper fashion, problems come down the line.”

Evans said he couldn’t tell from the agenda item for the southwest precinct what the request is for.

“I don’t think this is a big ask,” he said. “I think we need to change the procedure so that we actually see an itemized list of what we are paying for with the public’s money. This is not abnormal process.”

The southwest precinct would be a renovation of the former Security First Bank building at Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard. The council approved spending $1.6 million on the precinct to purchase and lease the building in February. The funds were designated from the $20 million in surplus revenue. The only attachment on the city’s website for the item is the request for advertising authority that puts the estimated cost of the project at $165,000.

City operations management engineer Rod Johnson said the plans for the precinct aren’t in a position that could be made available to the public.

Evans said he didn’t understand why they were going to the next step if the plans aren’t available for the public.

Jones said he does not feel comfortable going out for bids without any introduction or concept of the plan.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said an overview presentation could be given for the southwest precinct and Johnson said he would give a presentation on the renovations.

The committee unanimously approved the southwest precinct bid advertisement on its consent agenda and approved the City Hall renovation project 4-1 with Evans voting no.

During the meeting the committee also approved staff to use emergency procurement authority to award a contract to Layne Christensen Company to replace equipment for Well 11 for $324,250.

Well 11 is the backup to Well 12, the most critical water supply for customers in the southern and southwest areas of the community. Well 11 provides more than 1 million gallons per day of drinking water and irrigation.

Tech said staff is concerned about motor failure for the well and noticed minor operational issues over the last couple of months. He said the last time it was rehabilitated was around 2004, and actually had money budgeted this year for replacement.

“Just to be community minded, we want to make sure that we address this as quickly as we can, and that was the purpose for this particular item on the agenda,” he said.

Tech said he cautions to declare this an emergency, but the city is able to take advantage of the emergency procurement. He said due to lead times and to get it addressed as quickly as we can, the emergency procurement is necessary.

Tech said with the authorization, the city would be able to complete the project in October versus going through the standard bidding process, which would likely begin around November with early next year construction.

The committee also approved a resolution to change the name of part of Saint Cloud Street to Saint Paul Street between Fifth and Second streets.

The city is currently working on Saint Cloud Street renovations, which will bring a retaining wall forward so only Saint Cloud Street, which turns into Signal Drive, is accessible from Fifth Street. What would change to Saint Paul Street would be accessible from roads and alleyways that intersect with Franklin Street.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.