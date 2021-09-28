Council members discuss residential street-repair program at Public Works meeting

The Rapid City Council may form a committee to find a long-term funding source for residential street repair.

Five members of the council considered the idea while at Tuesday's Public Works Committee meeting.

Council Vice President Bill Evans said he and Council President Lance Lehmann discussed forming a committee that would allow citizen input.

"We feel that we've got to figure out a way to make the residential street plan sort of resistant to change by future members of the council and/or the whims of any of the committees that come along because it seems that some items get pushed back year after year after year after year because something always becomes a higher priority," Evans said.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said after the meeting that his department works on residential streets every year as well as arterial roads. He said many of the city's rehabilitation and pavement projects are on residential streets.

Tech said nearly all of the money for rehabilitation, preservation and reconstruction comes from the city's Capital Improvement Project Funding.

During the meeting, he said the city actually has pretty good roads.