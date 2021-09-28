Council members discuss residential street-repair program at Public Works meeting

The Rapid City Council may form a committee to find a long-term funding source for residential street repair.
Five members of the council considered the idea while at Tuesday's Public Works Committee meeting.
Council Vice President Bill Evans said he and Council President Lance Lehmann discussed forming a committee that would allow citizen input.
"We feel that we've got to figure out a way to make the residential street plan sort of resistant to change by future members of the council and/or the whims of any of the committees that come along because it seems that some items get pushed back year after year after year after year because something always becomes a higher priority," Evans said.
Public Works Director Dale Tech said after the meeting that his department works on residential streets every year as well as arterial roads. He said many of the city's rehabilitation and pavement projects are on residential streets.
Tech said nearly all of the money for rehabilitation, preservation and reconstruction comes from the city's Capital Improvement Project Funding.
During the meeting, he said the city actually has pretty good roads.
"We're quite fortunate, and I've said this before, that with the funding we do have through the CIP, we are at a huge advantage to most other communities that don't have a similar funding mechanism for similar street improvements," Tech said.
The committee also discussed possible new revenue streams to pay for residential street improvements.
Tech said one possibility is implementing a street maintenance assessment fee, although he did not have a specific rate in mind to charge property owners.
Council member Pat Jones suggested dividing the second cent of sales tax revenue that the city collects for itself. Currently, a portion of sales tax revenue goes to the CIP and Vision Fund.
"We may want to consider the ratio of that and how that's split out," he said. "We may be able to find ways through that process to create more money for streets ongoing perpetually."
Council member John Roberts said even if the city had unlimited funds, there's only a certain amount of work that contractors can do as the city and region experiences a building boom.
"Competition is only going to increase," Tech said of the availability of contractors.
The discussion comes after Evans and Jones advocated for residential street repairs in Ward One over Fifth Street on Sept. 14. The council ultimately approved the Fifth Street repairs at its Sept. 20 meeting.
During the Tuesday committee meeting, the council approved moving a seven street light project to the Monday council meeting. The seven lights would go on existing street poles on South Valley Road.
Jones said the poles are owned by West River Electric and would have an annual cost of $1,226.40.
The council will consider Tuesday's items at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —