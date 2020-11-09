Council members to discuss Fitzgerald Stadium project costs, land swap resolution

Rapid City Council members will discuss a $124,557.87 project cost increase to Fitzgerald Stadium renovations during its first working session Tuesday.
Most of the increase comes from the addition of three Shade Canopy Bays for $143,850.61. There is also a deduction in cost of $38,237.61.
City operations management engineer Rod Johnson said the canopy bays were part of the alternate bid items to add to the original bid.
“When we awarded the bid, we did not include those added bays because our the city funding that was identified was not really able to include that amount,” he said.
Johnson said the city has an agreement with Black Hills Sports that any costs in excess of the city’s $5 million budget would have to be covered by the organization.
He said the cost hike can be accommodated because Black Hills Sports covered most of the cost for the synthetic turf at about $500,000.
The change order also adds items like an existing manhole in center field, field lighting grounding, replacing the irrigation main line and building a water service curb stop and box.
It deducts, though, about $38,237.61 from the original cost for storm sewer and landscape modifications.
Support Local Journalism
Johnson said the deduction doesn't mean there won’t be any modifications to the storm sewer or landscape but that they’ve found a way to reduce those costs. He said it’s part of the value engineering process, which looks to find ways to reduce project costs.
“Those deductions are really just kind of a finalization of the value engineering process,” he said.
The total project cost will be $4,516,957.87, if the council approves the changes, an increase of the $4,392,400 bid in June.
Johnson said the project is still on track for completion by June 1, 2021.
Land-swap resolution
The council will also discuss a resolution that would set the framework for a land swap in Rapid City.
Much controversy surrounds the resolution. The council voted 6-3 last week to send it to the working session. Council member Bill Evans said he was concerned about the land-swap resolution after a handful of Native Americans said they were not notified of it before it was proposed to the City Council.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers. Future working sessions will be every other Wednesday at the same time.
Although there will be a quorum, no official action will be taken during the meeting. The meeting also will be not filmed or recorded for the public to view.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.