Council members to discuss Fitzgerald Stadium project costs, land swap resolution

Rapid City Council members will discuss a $124,557.87 project cost increase to Fitzgerald Stadium renovations during its first working session Tuesday.

Most of the increase comes from the addition of three Shade Canopy Bays for $143,850.61. There is also a deduction in cost of $38,237.61.

City operations management engineer Rod Johnson said the canopy bays were part of the alternate bid items to add to the original bid.

“When we awarded the bid, we did not include those added bays because our the city funding that was identified was not really able to include that amount,” he said.

Johnson said the city has an agreement with Black Hills Sports that any costs in excess of the city’s $5 million budget would have to be covered by the organization.

He said the cost hike can be accommodated because Black Hills Sports covered most of the cost for the synthetic turf at about $500,000.

The change order also adds items like an existing manhole in center field, field lighting grounding, replacing the irrigation main line and building a water service curb stop and box.