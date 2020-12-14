Council members to discuss supplemental appropriation to budget

The Rapid City Council will discuss a supplemental appropriation for the end of 2020, hear a one-year agreement between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police and the South Dakota Lodge #2A, and other items at Wednesday's working session.
The supplemental appropriation ordinance would be for $10,208,008.92. City finance director Pauline Sumption said the city is allowed to issue supplemental appropriations in case not enough was budgeted for expenses or there were unbudgeted revenues and offsetting expenditures for the year, as is the case with a few of the grants. Cities are required to submit a budget by Oct. 1 of the prior year.
Sumption said this is the eighth supplemental appropriation the city issued this year.
She said this year the appropriation is a little higher, but not by a lot. She said the city typically doesn’t budget with Tax Increment Finance Districts as the revenue numbers are unknown by the time the original budget is due, so they usually adjust the budget at the end of the year. This year, the TIFs make up about $6 million of the supplemental appropriation. The other high dollar item is the airport paying off its bonds with $2.3 million.
“We need to remember, when COVID first hit and businesses shut down, we didn’t know how it would impact revenue,” Sumption said.
She said the city projected sales tax being down 12.5% which would be approximately $3 million short in sales tax and 10% short in other revenues, but general sales taxes are up almost 2.5% for the year through October.
“We thought the economy was going to take a bigger hit, but it looks like it’s grown a bit with revenues,” Sumption said. “We’re very pleased with the outcome.”
If approved Monday, the second reading of the ordinance would be Dec. 28.
Due to the pandemic, the city and the Fraternal Order of Police and the South Dakota Lodge #2A agreed changes would be made to sick leave and short-term disability leave to bi-weekly accruals rather than giving a year’s worth of leave on Jan. 1.
Other changes include removing make-up and procedures of the Healthcare Committee from the contract, clarifying the promotion process, adding specific reasons for overruling an officer’s shift-bid choice, clarifying what the city pays for as part of required annual physicals, offering paid maternity leave to officers after their probationary period and removing the limitation on how much sick leave can be used for family illness.
The agreement also includes a 3% matrix increase on Jan. 3.
The council will also discuss amending Chapter 17.18 of the Rapid City municipal code.
The amendment would define the general commercial district and identified permitted uses, conditional uses, temporary uses and land area regulations in the district.
Changes to the code include fixing the spelling of microcell; removing “grass skiing” as additional use; changing conditional use criteria to be set by the Planning Commission in lieu of City Council; change criteria for microbrewery, farm winery, and artisan distillery; adding microcidery as a conditional use with criteria for review; allowing the Planning Commission the discretion to issue a temporary use permit in lieu of the council; and clarifying that landscaping is required in general commercial district.
Both ordinances will have their first reading at the Monday meeting.
On the agenda for the consent calendar, the council could hear about the reappointment of James Emmert and the new appointment of Emily Tupe to the Rapid City Public Library Board of Trustees, the reappointments of Stacie Hull and Logan Steffans and the new appointment of Mark Aftanski to the Hotel BID Board, and confirm the appointments to the newly formed Human Relations Commission in partnership with the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors.
The parks and recreation department may also present on accessibility changes to be made to Dinosaur Park.
The department will request proposals for design services to upgrade pedestrian routes, bring safety features up to code, and place new and upgraded visitor amenities to the park.
The entire agenda can be found on the city’s website. The meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers.
