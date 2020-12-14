Council members to discuss supplemental appropriation to budget

“We need to remember, when COVID first hit and businesses shut down, we didn’t know how it would impact revenue,” Sumption said.

She said the city projected sales tax being down 12.5% which would be approximately $3 million short in sales tax and 10% short in other revenues, but general sales taxes are up almost 2.5% for the year through October.

“We thought the economy was going to take a bigger hit, but it looks like it’s grown a bit with revenues,” Sumption said. “We’re very pleased with the outcome.”

If approved Monday, the second reading of the ordinance would be Dec. 28.

Due to the pandemic, the city and the Fraternal Order of Police and the South Dakota Lodge #2A agreed changes would be made to sick leave and short-term disability leave to bi-weekly accruals rather than giving a year’s worth of leave on Jan. 1.

