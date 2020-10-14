Council members vote 4-1 to combine two key committees

Armstrong said the program would allow city government to be more transparent and efficient. She said it would save time for council members, department heads and staff, and save the latter from presenting the same item multiple times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Young said one of the most important things about the program is that it allows better communication between the city council and the directors.

“Sometimes it feels as if we’re just the little children, and sometimes we get asked to speak and otherwise don’t speak unless spoken to,” he said. “I don’t believe that is a healthy way to have a city move forward with its various programs and decision making. When you have experts on staff, they should be able to speak and present.”

Council member Darla Drew said she was against the idea when she first heard about it but is willing to try it.

She said she likes having the two separate committee meetings because it allows councilors to “take time to look into all of the issues and speak more freely, and it gives us more time.”

She said she was more comfortable in smaller meetings when she first got started on the council and that it allows new council members to get accustomed to the process.