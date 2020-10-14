Council members vote 4-1 to combine two key committees

The Legal and Finance and Public Works committee meetings could be combined into one meeting after councilors voted 4-1 Wednesday for a trial program.
Council member Jason Salamun voted no and said the possibility of the meeting not being filmed was a deal breaker, referencing a memo from Community Development Director Ken Young dated July 18, 2019.
“For the sake of transparency and openness, I would prefer it be filmed so the public can see what we’re discussing versus it just arriving on the night of our decision,” he said.
He also said the meeting should be held in council chambers so the public can attend. The resolution itself does not mention not filming the meeting. It does, though, state the working sessions would be public meetings and subject to the state’s open meeting laws.
During the working session no formal action would be taken, but it would allow council members to hear from department heads and staff about possible agenda items.
Council President Laura Armstrong said the idea was first brought up in 2019 and discussed at the council’s October working session.
“Nothing good comes easy or quickly in city government, so here we are,” she said.
Armstrong said the program would allow city government to be more transparent and efficient. She said it would save time for council members, department heads and staff, and save the latter from presenting the same item multiple times.
Young said one of the most important things about the program is that it allows better communication between the city council and the directors.
“Sometimes it feels as if we’re just the little children, and sometimes we get asked to speak and otherwise don’t speak unless spoken to,” he said. “I don’t believe that is a healthy way to have a city move forward with its various programs and decision making. When you have experts on staff, they should be able to speak and present.”
Council member Darla Drew said she was against the idea when she first heard about it but is willing to try it.
She said she likes having the two separate committee meetings because it allows councilors to “take time to look into all of the issues and speak more freely, and it gives us more time.”
She said she was more comfortable in smaller meetings when she first got started on the council and that it allows new council members to get accustomed to the process.
“I don’t want to be negative and I can see where it can save a lot of time for people,” Drew said. “I think I will give it a chance, but it’s not my first priority to make things, to give staff more time. I like being here, I like being able to talk to them in this format, but I haven’t tried the other one.”
The Rapid City Council will discuss the program more at its Monday meeting. If approved, council members will decide when to meet and when the program goes into effect. Council member Pat Jones suggested having the meeting on Wednesday afternoons.
The committee also approved a resolution authorizing the The Monument executive director to enter into contracts for furniture, fixtures and equipment and approved a resolution to create a Tax Increment Finance District and approve a project plan for the Homestead Street Extension.
The Tax Increment Finance District financed expenditures would total $2,802,102. According to the presentation, it’s anticipated the proposed district would be fully repaid in June 2033.
The council will discuss the items at the 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
