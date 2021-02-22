Council never intended to skirt state's Open Meetings Law, vice president says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allender said he doesn’t believe Armstrong’s intent was to break any open meeting laws.

He said he will leave the issue to council leadership and the city attorney to work out a resolution and plan moving forward for the retreats.

“There are enough cooks in the kitchen at this point,” Allender said. “I’m confident they can get it worked out.”

He said an obvious workaround would be to have multiple closed sessions with fewer members than what makes up a quorum, which is six or more members.

“Frankly, we do that sometimes to inform the council of an upcoming meeting on the agenda or whatever,” Allender said.

He said he meets with eight of the council members, either individually or in groups of two separated by ward. He said they will occasionally meet four at a time on a Zoom call to let them know the progress of an ordinance.

He said the city is careful in sending emails and makes sure to blind carbon copy, or bcc, council members so as not to get a conversation going.

City attorney Joel Landeen said he doesn’t remember a discussion on the Friday retreat or future retreats.