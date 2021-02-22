Council never intended to skirt state's Open Meetings Law, vice president says

All city council members know having a closed meeting with a quorum of members is against the law, the Rapid City Council vice president said Monday.
Vice President Lance Lehmann said council President Laura Armstrong also knows this, even if she misspoke while meeting with the media on Friday.
“I know she knows better,” he said.
Armstrong announced Friday that the council plans to hold monthly closed meetings, called “retreats,” in order to have more informal dialogue between council members.
When asked if the meetings would be closed to the public and allow council members only, Armstrong said yes. When asked if the public would see a summary of the meetings, she said it was a "work in progress."
The full transcription and audio of the conference can be found at rapidcityjournal.com
The city sent out a press release last Tuesday that there may be a quorum of the council at the Friday meeting, although no action would be taken. The meeting was held in the third-floor training room of City Hall.
Lehmann said the Friday meeting had an informal discussion about the code of conduct and moving forward with the Wednesday working sessions in the third-floor conference room, which has room for 30 to 40 people. He said they may move the working sessions to a different room, while being recorded, to have council members and city staff on the same eye-level.
The Wednesday working sessions were implemented near the end of 2020 to combine the Public Works and Legal and Finance committee meetings and are broadcasted to the city’s YouTube page. There was discussion before the meetings were implemented to not broadcast them to have an informal dialogue between council members, but council members ultimately decided to have them recorded.
Lehmann said he would like to continue having the monthly meetings, which are open to the media and public. He said the meetings will be publicly noticed like Friday’s meeting.
Mayor Steve Allender said Monday he was not consulted on the council retreat from Friday nor did he weigh in or ask to weigh in on the matter. He also said he wasn’t invited to the meeting, which “isn’t unusual.”
He said he hasn’t spoken to Armstrong about the retreat and that the council and its members are separate entities.
Allender said he doesn’t believe Armstrong’s intent was to break any open meeting laws.
He said he will leave the issue to council leadership and the city attorney to work out a resolution and plan moving forward for the retreats.
“There are enough cooks in the kitchen at this point,” Allender said. “I’m confident they can get it worked out.”
He said an obvious workaround would be to have multiple closed sessions with fewer members than what makes up a quorum, which is six or more members.
“Frankly, we do that sometimes to inform the council of an upcoming meeting on the agenda or whatever,” Allender said.
He said he meets with eight of the council members, either individually or in groups of two separated by ward. He said they will occasionally meet four at a time on a Zoom call to let them know the progress of an ordinance.
He said the city is careful in sending emails and makes sure to blind carbon copy, or bcc, council members so as not to get a conversation going.
City attorney Joel Landeen said he doesn’t remember a discussion on the Friday retreat or future retreats.
“I guess the bottom line is ... the city is well aware as a whole that if six council members get together to talk about public business that it’s a public meeting and the media and public cannot be excluded from it and it needs to be noticed,” Landeen said. “That’s why the meeting on Friday was noticed, and if the public or media had asked or wanted to attend, they would have been allowed to attend.”
He said that it’s assumed the media and public would be allowed to attend due to the notice.
Landeen said he has not met with council leadership regarding the retreats moving forward.
He said he has previously spoken with council members regarding retreats and quorums in the past. He said having six council members or more in the same room discussing the council or city business “isn’t an option.”
Landeen was not at the press conference Friday and said he was not at the retreat either.
Council President Laura Armstrong did not respond to request for comments via email or phone by 5 p.m. Monday.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —