Rapid City builders and contractors can breathe easy for now.
At a Rapid City Council budget hearing Tuesday night, the council shot down the building permit fee increases included in Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed 2019 budget. As part of the council’s motion, Allender was directed to return in three weeks with recommendations on what to cut to account for the revenue shortfall estimated at about $203,000.
The vote, 5-4, saw Alderwomen Darla Drew, Lisa Modrick and Laura Armstrong and Alderman Ritchie Nordstrom vote in opposition. Alderman Chad Lewis was absent from the meeting.
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Dean Hedrick, president of the Black Hills Home Builders Association, reiterated his industry’s disapproval of the proposed fee hikes, which would have created a flat rate of $5.50 per $1,000 of a home’s valuation. Saying places like Summerset and Box Elder were experiencing building booms at the expense of Rapid City, Hedrick estimated that about $50 million in new residential construction had occurred in those two locales over the past five years. Hedrick added that the increased cost of building, should the fee increases pass, would simply be pushed onto the consumer.
Shortly thereafter, Alderman John Roberts, who was opposed to the fee hikes, made an effort to portray the city’s building department as over-financed and taking in more revenue from fees than it was expending on providing services.
Characterizing the proposed fee increases as “a way to pad the general fund,” Roberts then asked city attorney Joel Landeen whether that situation constituted an illegal tax and if it may obligate the city to return the surplus monies to fee payers as a result.
Landeen replied that the state law was unclear about how much a program/department's revenue collections could exceed its expenses before it was deemed a tax instead of a fee.
According to city documents, the city building department generated $1,819,223 in revenue in 2017 against $1,576,230 in expenses. But city finance officer Pauline Sumption said those figures gave an incomplete picture as they did not account for overhead expenses, depreciation, or services provided to the department from other city departments like legal advice or IT support — known as interdepartmental charges.
Sumption and Allender continued to reiterate that the finances of the building department were unclear, prompting the council, with Allender’s nod, to pull the fee increases from the budget and consider them at a later date when city staff could present a more detailed and clear report on the department’s finances. As a result, Allender said he would have recommendations for cuts to city services/department’s to account for the loss — $203,000 — for the council's second formal budget hearing on Sept. 17.
Alderman Jason Salamun predicted what that meeting may look like.
“I’m warning us that there are going to be some sacred cows that we may have to slaughter,” he said of his expectation for cuts.
At the end of the meeting, the council also voted to use the consumer price index (CPI), an inflationary index expressed through a percentage that accounts for the increased cost of doing business. For 2019, the CPI is set at 1.7 percent, meaning the city will collect an additional $285,379. Roberts, Alderman Steve Laurenti and Alderwomen Amanda Scott and Becky Drury opposed the motion.
The council will now formally consider the 2019 budget for a first reading at its Sept. 4 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in city hall.