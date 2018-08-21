Exactly six months after voters rejected water rate hikes in a special election, the Rapid City Council approved them again Monday night.
Barring another citizen-led referral, Rapid City residents can expect their drinking water bill to rise by about 10 percent per year beginning in October and continuing through 2022. Based on the use of 5,600 gallons of clean water per month — the average usage of a single-family residential unit in Rapid City — the hike will increase a home’s water bill from $30.72 currently to $46.66 in 2022.
The rates are set to rise by about 8 percent starting in October as part of the ordinance approved Monday.
The final vote, 7-1, saw Alderwoman Becky Drury vote in opposition. Aldermen Chad Lewis and John Roberts were not at Monday night’s meeting. Roberts joined Drury in voting against the rate increases on Aug. 6 and in November 2017, when the council originally approved the rate hikes.
The referral and subsequent Feb. 20 special election, when 59 percent of the 3,133 voters who turned out opposed the rate increases contained in a city resolution, ultimately did nothing to prevent the city from raising the rates again. Instead, it merely delayed the increases.
A half year later, the majority of council members passed the increases in a city ordinance, which requires four public hearings and two council votes. Resolutions require two hearings and one council vote.
In previous interviews, Tonchi Weaver, the leader of Citizens for Liberty who spearheaded the referendum efforts, said she took issue more with the city’s process of approving the rates than with the actual rate hikes themselves, characterizing the process as "kind of sneaky" due to the reduced public hearings required before resolutions can be passed.
Prior to January, when city wastewater rate increases were approved by the council concurrent to the clean water rate hikes, neither rate had been adjusted since January 2013. The city says the higher rates are necessary to keep up with the rising costs of operating and maintaining the city’s water infrastructure while building financial reserves. The city’s goal is to have $6.6 million in the water reserve fund and $4.5 million in the wastewater reserve fund by 2022.
City officials have also reiterated that the Mountain View water treatment facility, which only operates when the city’s Jackson Boulevard water treatment facility is overburdened, will need to be replaced in the near future at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.
“I would classify it (the facility) today as functionally obsolete,” Public Works Director Dale Tech said at a November 2017 council meeting, adding that the facility was built in the 1960s and finding replacement parts is nearly impossible. “We can keep it limping along, but there will come a point when it becomes unserviceable.”
Tech and Assistant Public Works Director Dan Coon were unable to estimate how much money the city had forgone because of the rate hike delays but said the goals for both funds’ reserves were still realistic. Through July, the city’s water fund has $8.4 million in cash on hand while the wastewater fund has $1.6 million, Finance Director Pauline Sumption said after Monday’s meeting. Those figures do not represent the reserve fund but rather the entire available balance.
In other action, the council:
- Acknowledged the city’s sales tax collections for June, which came in at $2,680,408, a 2.2 percent increase compared with collections in June 2017. For the first six months of 2018, collections are at $13,285,969, a 1.2 percent increase compared with the first six months of 2017.
- Authorized city staff to purchase a new Caterpillar compactor for use at the city landfill for $714,310. Two of the landfill’s three compactors are operating at twice the manufacturer’s recommended operating hours, with one unit running on its second diesel engine and in need of significant mechanical repairs. Compactors are used to grind and compact waste at the landfill to maximize the available space a landfill cell has to operate within as set by a permit awarded by the state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
- Authorized city staff to advertise for bids for two public works projects totaling an estimated $360,000 for repairs to various city streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and stormwater structures.
- Authorized the mayor and finance officer to sign an agreement with FMG Engineering of Rapid City for $43,344 to update the Rapid City landfill’s stormwater pollution prevention plan. During construction of a new cell at the landfill, city staff became aware that the landfill’s current prevention plan was last formally updated in 1999. A complete rewrite of the plan, calculations to estimate storm water runoff volumes, and the preparation of maps, figures, and forms for permitting purposes and to assist landfill staff personnel in utilizing, applying, and managing the plan will be included as part of the work.