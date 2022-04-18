Council overturns planning commission's decision to allow mobile home expansion

Five South Valley neighborhood residents spoke against 28 additional mobile homes and an office in the Kennedy Manufactured Home Community during Monday night's Rapid City Council meeting, citing flooding and crime concerns.

“It’s my opinion, of the property owners in that area and everyone that I have talked to have said this is not a good idea,” one resident said. “These developers are from out of town, they’re from out of state, they only have their own financial interests at heart, not the interests of our community. That’s not the way Rapid City should grow.”

The council voted to overturn the planning commission's initial planned development overlay 8-2 Monday night for the Kennedy Mobile Home Park near the intersection of South Valley Drive and Garden Lane in east Rapid City.

There are currently 14 manufactured homes on the 6.51-acre property along with a stick-built home and a detached garage. The property was developed while in Pennington County’s jurisdiction and was later annexed into city limits. The mobile home park is legal non-conforming, and mobile home parks require a conditional use permit in medium density residential zoning districts.

The application, filed by SDRC Terra Kennedy MHP with engineer Joseph Mailander of Clearwell Engineering, proposes an expansion of 27 spaces for a total of 42 mobile homes and an office. According to the application, the applicant hosted a neighborhood meeting Feb. 8, and in response to the neighborhood concerns, revised the plan to remove all access from Garden Lane and reduce the number of units from 45 to 42. The Rapid City Planning Commission originally approved the initial planned development overlay with stipulations at its March 24 meeting.

Council member Pat Jones said this development has been going on for a long time and it’s time for it to come to an end.

“It’s the wrong project in the wrong place by the wrong people at the wrong time,” he said.

Jones said the group “has prided themselves on meeting the minimum standards that have to be met,” and said there’s been disrespect and partial truths.

Jones’ allegations were met by outcries from members of Impact Communities who stated he was taking comments out of context. Demoine Whitworth, region vice president of Impact Communities of Houston, said she’s been associated with the Rapid City community since 2018. She said the company has provided answers to residents’ questions like who the company is and about management.

Whitworth said the company has been hired by investors to manage properties. She said they’ve improved the operations of the communities they’ve taken over.

Jason Schmit, a South Valley resident who appealed the commission’s decision, said he’s worked with his council members to clean the area up for about three years, and it’s been his full-time job for three years. He said he worked on getting the street lights and improving infrastructure, as well as working with law enforcement to reduce crime in the area.

“I know law enforcement can’t do it alone. It’s time for the owners of these parks and apartment buildings to start protecting their own areas,” he said.

Other residents said they were concerned about possible flooding. Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said if the property were in the floodway, the applicant could not secure a flood development permit. Instead, they’d have to work with FEMA to do a map revision and remove the property from the floodway. She said development is not allowed in the floodway, although it is allowable in the fringe area with a permit.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said building permits would be required for each structure in the development.

Council member John Roberts said he had tremendous concerns with the development after speaking with residents and those who’ve been through the 1972 Rapid Creek flood. He said he’d like to see a study in the area.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said he encourages the applicant to return with other proposals if the overlay was overturned.

During the meeting, the council also approved the official agreement with the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund/Black Hills Area Community Foundation for the $5 million in vision funding for low- to medium-income rental properties. The council voted to allocate the funds Jan. 10.

