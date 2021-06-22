Council postpones vote on pet ordinance as business owners express concerns

Pet business owners and council members expressed skepticism about a proposed ordinance that addresses licensing, fees and business inspections at Monday night's Rapid City Council meeting.
“I fail to understand how additional licensing will improve the welfare of pets in Rapid City,” Mt. Rushmore Birds Barbara Paur said at the meeting. “Please consider coordinating these changes with zoning law changes that will allow pet-related businesses to operate successfully in Rapid City. As a small business owner, I encourage you to give this more thought.”
The council voted unanimously to postpone considering the 18-page ordinance for at least 30 days, or until the July 19 council meeting. The ordinance also addresses how the Humane Society handles impounded pets and the charges that will be assessed to their owners.
The ordinance would change definitions and would require separate licenses for kennels that are overnight facilities for pets and pet day cares, groomers and pet stores. The licenses would cost $50 apiece, according to a draft resolution that would allow the council to increase that fee.
Business owners and council members asked about inspection guidelines, where license fees would go, and what inspired the proposed ordinance. Business owners also said they haven't been receiving a certificate after the Humane Society issues their licenses.
Council member Pat Jones, who is the liaison for the Humane Society of the Black Hills board, said they discussed the proposed ordinance at the latest board meeting and there were unresolved issues.
“(We) weren’t too sure why things were going on, understood some parts of it, some not,” Jones said. “Last council meeting I asked questions why these were going on and left unfulfilled with my answers.”
Assistant City Attorney Kinsley Groote, who worked on the proposal for three years, said she spoke with some pet store owners early in the process and that the proposed ordinance is designed to help businesses.
Humane Society Executive Director Jeff Steinley said the organization supports the proposed ordinance. He also said the Humane Society does issue certificates for businesses although they didn’t do any inspections last year.
Groote said businesses are inspected every year before licenses are issued. Steinley said, however, it hasn’t been done consistently, “but it is a thing we need to be doing.”
Steinley added that there’s been a lot of turnover at the Humane Society, but they’re getting back on track.
Council member Darla Drew said when she tried to bring an urban hen ordinance forward, it required that they be inspected and licensed every year.
“But dogs and cats, they can just do whatever and they can have kennels and just hang out and we don’t have anybody inspecting them really from what I can tell,” she said. “I’m just wondering where any equity is here for an ordinance like I wanted because who would inspect them anyway?”
Drew said she likes the proposed ordinance for the most part, but the city and Humane Society need to figure out what to do with boarding facilities.
Council member John Roberts said it bothers him when all stakeholders aren’t involved in discussions with changes of this nature.
“When we push through ordinances and we don’t get everybody, especially the stakeholders that have a voice in it, then we end up with issues like this,” he said.
Roberts said he’d like the business owners to have the opportunity to speak with the city to have their questions answered.
Council member Jason Salamun asked if it would be possible to present the zoning changes at the same time as the pet-business changes.
Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said presenting the changes to the animal chapter first and the zoning changes later is the correct order, but the city will try to move zoning changes earlier rather than in the fall.
During the meeting, the council approved the second reading for the medical cannabis ordinance, which prohibits medical cannabis businesses from establishing themselves in Rapid City until there are regulations from the state and zoning is established.
The council previously met with Fisher, City Attorney Joel Landeen, and Kittrick Jeffries, director of Compliance with Dakota Cannabis Consulting, on possible regulations for dispensaries.
The council also approved a step increase and COLA adjustment for non-union employees.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —