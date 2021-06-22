Council postpones vote on pet ordinance as business owners express concerns

Council member Darla Drew said when she tried to bring an urban hen ordinance forward, it required that they be inspected and licensed every year.

“But dogs and cats, they can just do whatever and they can have kennels and just hang out and we don’t have anybody inspecting them really from what I can tell,” she said. “I’m just wondering where any equity is here for an ordinance like I wanted because who would inspect them anyway?”

Drew said she likes the proposed ordinance for the most part, but the city and Humane Society need to figure out what to do with boarding facilities.

Council member John Roberts said it bothers him when all stakeholders aren’t involved in discussions with changes of this nature.

“When we push through ordinances and we don’t get everybody, especially the stakeholders that have a voice in it, then we end up with issues like this,” he said.

Roberts said he’d like the business owners to have the opportunity to speak with the city to have their questions answered.

Council member Jason Salamun asked if it would be possible to present the zoning changes at the same time as the pet-business changes.