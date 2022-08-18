Council requests salary increase for Mayor, question new employee proposal

Eight Rapid City Council members discussed possibly giving Mayor Steve Allender a raise in the 2023 fiscal year budget, although no amount was decided upon.

Council members Bill Evans and Greg Strommen seemed to lead the raise discussion during the council's special Wednesday night meeting in Council Chambers.

Evans mentioned the idea while stating the council should support addition a Chief of Staff to the Mayor's Office for the next fiscal year.

Allender delivered his 2023 budget proposal Monday night before the regularly schedule Rapid City Council meeting. He proposed a 13.5% overall budget increase over the 2022 budget. The total budget for 2023, if approved, would be $219,056,876.

Within that budget are six additional Rapid City Police officers; a new communications staff member and a Chief of Staff for the mayor's office; two project engineers, 0.75 FTE right-of-way specialist, one GIS analyst, two traffic signal technicians, three street maintenance operators and three equipment mechanics for Public Works; three new park maintenance workers and one park project manager/planner for Parks and Recreation; a chief accountant and grant writer for the Finance Office; and one new IT analyst and one new IT technician for the Information Technology department.

Evans said the mayor's current salary is not realistic nor "remotely competitive" to surrounding areas of similar size.

Strommen said the mayor's job has gotten very big and hiring a chief of staff makes sense.

"I also agree there needs to be a substantial increase in the mayor's salary," he said. "I know this mayor would not want to spearhead something like that. I think it's incumbent upon the council to do that."

Strommen said an increase is long overdue.

He also said he does not want to grow government too much, but does believe the increase in Finance Office personnel is necessary as well as the Mayor's Office. Strommen said he's not shy about growing in the police and fire departments.

"It's getting to the point where we need as much as possible as we can get for first responders, police and fire and ambulance listings," Strommen said.

The additional six in the police department would be on top of the current 21 vacant positions in the department. Allender said they have not been able to hire the additional 12 positions authorized in 2022.

"It's a struggle," he said.

The police department's budget would increase by 14.6% under the 2023 proposal, but it accounts for those six patrol officers and about $170,000 for firearms replacement, according to an email from the mayor to the Rapid City Council ahead of the budget proposal.

Allender said the goal is to grow the department and number of officers until each officer responds to the national average amount of calls for service. He said Rapid City officers currently respond to twice as many calls.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the city always budgets for some vacancies, and this would be OK.

The Finance Office would see a 73% increase, mostly due to wages and benefits for the two positions. According to the email, the chief accountant positions has been vacant for the past five or more years. There is also the 7.9% cost of living adjustments and other negotiated wage increases between the time the 2022 budget was submitted until this week.

The rest of the department's increase is to housing the new Grant Management Division, which represents an added cost of $321,000, or 44% of the increase. The division would be funded in its entirety by administrative allowances that come with each grant award.

The IT's budget would increase by 27.8% to account for new/increased subscriptions related to cyber security, which adds almost $100,000 to the budget.

Community Development's budget would increase by 16%, which is caused by a number of promotions and an additional $150,000 for consultant services to assist in updating the comprehensive plan. According to Allender's email, there's an additional $110,000 over 2022 in transportation planning for a transportation study.

The fire department's budget would increase by 12.6% with the impact from the January 2022 union contract wage increases and cost of living adjustments, and the Human Resources budget would increase by 24% for the $80,000 AFSCME wage study scheduled for 2023 and $11,000 for temporary wages for additional help needed.

Under Allender's proposal, the council's budget would increase by 14% to allow for the 2023 elected official liability insurance 42% increase as well as the council's previous vote to allow members to be insured under the city insurance plan. According to Allender's email, $115,000 would be added to the budget.

Public Works and the Mayor's Office would see the smallest department increases with 10.8% and 8.3% respectively, all for additional employees.

During the hearing, council members also discussed the possibility of a sustainability coordinator. Allender said he plans to meet with the Mayor's Standing Committee on Sustainability this week.

Council President Lance Lehmann said he and some of his other colleagues would like to know more about what the position would entail before it is added to the budget.

Evans also said he would like more budgeted for the arts.

The council approved a resolution of intent to take the statutory authorized increase in property tax revenue as part of the annual appropriation ordinance for the 2023 fiscal year, and approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the 2023 fiscal year appropriation. No amendments were made to the ordinance.

The council will hold its second budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29, and the budget will appear on the Aug. 31 Legal and Finance agenda.