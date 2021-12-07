Council tables code change for urban chickens

Rapid City voters may see an item to allow urban hens within city limits on the next ballot.

Council member Darla Drew said Monday that she will likely work with the Urban Hens group to get the item on the ballot so voters can make the decision.

The Rapid City Council tabled a request 7-2 to amend municipal code to reduce both the lot size and distance from occupied structures for chickens, fowl and other livestock for areas within city limits zoned for chickens. Council member Ritchie Nordstrom and Drew voted no to table the request. Council member Ron Weifenbach was absent for the vote.

“We allow just about everything else and chickens are really not a big problem and we’ve made everything else around them a problem when they’re really not any more than barking dogs, there’s cat ladies that have 17 cats or bees,” Drew said. “This is my last try, my attempt at getting chickens in the city.”

During the meeting, the council approved a resolution 9-1 that changes the Youth City Council’s term limits to one year with an amendment that the Rapid City Council would approve the youth council’s expenditures rather than the mayor. Drew was the sole dissenting vote.

The youth council currently has one- and two-year terms. Chair Sadie Colbeck said the one-year terms would allow members to focus on projects. Members would be able to reapply to be on the council each year. She said there’s currently an issue with members having adjusted terms due to others leaving after the school year is over.

Council member Lance Lehmann, liaison to the youth council, said the resolution also adds more council oversight.

The resolution also addresses the youth council’s $30,000 budget for 2022, half of which is allocated from the city and was approved by the Rapid City Council in Mayor Steve Allender’s budget. The money will be used to sponsor events and send members to conferences.

The Rapid City Council also approved the first reading of a rezoning ordinance 9-1 in conjunction with a Planned Development Designation. Council member Bill Evans voted no. The rezone is for a 0.29-acre lot that would be rezoned from medium density residential to general commercial for property located at 420 Spruce Street.

The applicant would turn the lot into a recreational vehicle repair business. Residents from the area said they were concerned about crime and how the business would change the neighborhood.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher, who was officially sworn in to the position Monday night, said the final set of plans for the project have not yet come in, but it will include parking plans. She said when a vacant area has a development promoted, it can reduce nefarious activities in the area.

The council also approved the bill list, which had an addition of a $41,802.79 payment to the South Dakota Retirement System. It brought the total to $12,181,632.24.

Assistant Finance Director Tracy Davis said it’s a penalty assessed to the city for missing a deadline.

Ed Manzano with the Black Hills War Monument Association presented the council with a proposal to update the current war monument at Memorial Park.

The monument would include granite slabs with the names of fallen soldiers from the Korean, Vietnam, Cold and Iraq wars, as well as World Wars I and II, the War on Terror and prisoners of war-missing in action soldiers.

The monument would also include flags for each branch of the military, including a Space Force flag. The cost estimate for the granite slabs and engravings is $75,000 to $85,000, with the flags at $15,000 to $20,000. The cost estimate included surveillance cameras and solar lights ranging between $5,000 to $7,000, and annual maintenance estimated between $2,500 and $5,000.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.