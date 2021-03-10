Council to consider $7 million Elk Vale Road sewer project at Monday's meeting

Rapid City Public Works is working on the next phase of expansion for the sewer lift station on Elk Vale Road.
Public Works director Dale Tech said the project has been in mind for many years. A Tax Increment Finance District was approved near the area in January.
An 8-inch sewer force main would be replaced by two 16-inch sewer force mains and a 24-inch gravity sewer main, which would be constructed from North Elk Vale Road and Seger Drive south to Elk Vale Road and Homestead Street. It would be about 2.5 miles long with an estimated cost of $7 million.
Funding for the project comes from the Wastewater Revenue Bond.
“Initially, we won’t use both 16-inch lines, but it’s much more cost effective now to put both of them in for future growth,” Tech said. “Certainly, we’ll transition to using one of the 16-inch lines as we get it online.”
Tech presented the item to the council members during the Wednesday working session meeting. He said the station collects all the sewer from northeast Rapid City.
He said his department has to obtain easements from private property owners to provide a corridor for the expansion.
The replacement would serve the city for about 50 years with the two 16-inch mains.
Tech said the mains may help as the region preps for the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-21 Raider expansion, but it depends on how development occurs.
“This project will ensure that we have capacity, if the development does occur in the wastewater basin it serves,” he said. “Certainly, it’s a good thing for the community.”
Tech said there were discussions when the lift station was installed whether or not a partnership between Box Elder, Ellsworth and Rapid City would be beneficial. He said studies showed it would be more cost-effective to keep them separate, even over a 50-year time span.
Tech said bidding would open for the project this spring with completion anticipated for fall 2022.
The $7 million project will be on the council’s Monday night agenda.
