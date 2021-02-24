Council to consider airport board changes, public works projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city ended the year with $30,321,860 in sales tax with about $3 million collected in December, which had the highest sales tax revenue out of all the months in 2020.

“When you consider back in March and April we thought we were going to have a 12.5% decrease in sales tax, this is very favorable,” Sumption said. “Looking at December specifically, I honestly thought we would see a loss with the loss of the LNI, but we were up over 5% just in that month alone.”

She said people were shopping locally for the holidays and the new internet sales tax helped as well.

The city ended 2019 with $29.3 million in sales tax, $28.4 million in 2018 and $27.7 million in 2017.

Assistant public works director Dan Coon presented two requests to advertise for bids to replace well pumps and make electrical improvements on wells Nos. 5 and 6. There was also a request to advertise for bids for well No. 9’s replacement.

Coon said wells Nos. 5 and 6 are offline, which means they’re not in operation, but the city has diverse water sources. He said the electrical equipment is between 25 and 30 years old and the power supplies in the well pumps failed.