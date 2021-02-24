Council to consider airport board changes, public works projects

The Rapid City Regional Airport executive director presented an ordinance to the Rapid City Council Wednesday that would add two board members and eliminate the requirement to work with the Rapid City Fire Department.
Executive Director Patrick Dame said the airport serves a regional area and wants to make sure they’re working with the surrounding communities.
The ordinance would add two board members to the current five who would be outside of Rapid City’s platting jurisdiction in Pennington County.
Council members Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach expressed concern that those who would fill those seats wouldn’t have as much financial stake in the airport as the city does.
“My only concern is opening up our boards to people outside city limits, not just the airport board, I wonder if it sets any kind of precedent or not, what we’re OK with or not,” Salamun said.
Dame said the airport is self-sustaining and has a lot of people from the outskirts paying into the operation with parking dollars and at the restaurants. He also said the board feels they serve western South Dakota and wants to serve those areas better.
“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can,” he said.
The council also questioned Dame and Fire Chief Jason Culberson on whether the fire department could properly service the airport. According to the agenda item, the change would help avoid potential compliance issues with the airport’s grant assurances.
Dame said removing that portion of the ordinance isn’t a reflection on the relationship with the fire department, but the current language restricts the airport from looking at, shopping around or bidding anything out to anyone but the city fire department.
He said it’s putting the airport in a situation where they are giving up their rights. He said they’re asking the council to allow the airport and the fire department to work together rather than forcing it.
“The ordinance is probably ill-advised for the council, for the city,” Culberson said. “Forcing that probably isn’t the most appropriate, and I agree with that. I don’t feel like we need an ordinance to prove that we’re the right agency to be out there.”
Rapid City ended 2020 with a 3.32% growth in sales tax revenue over 2019, which is almost $1 million, city finance director Pauline Sumption said.
The city ended the year with $30,321,860 in sales tax with about $3 million collected in December, which had the highest sales tax revenue out of all the months in 2020.
“When you consider back in March and April we thought we were going to have a 12.5% decrease in sales tax, this is very favorable,” Sumption said. “Looking at December specifically, I honestly thought we would see a loss with the loss of the LNI, but we were up over 5% just in that month alone.”
She said people were shopping locally for the holidays and the new internet sales tax helped as well.
The city ended 2019 with $29.3 million in sales tax, $28.4 million in 2018 and $27.7 million in 2017.
Assistant public works director Dan Coon presented two requests to advertise for bids to replace well pumps and make electrical improvements on wells Nos. 5 and 6. There was also a request to advertise for bids for well No. 9’s replacement.
Coon said wells Nos. 5 and 6 are offline, which means they’re not in operation, but the city has diverse water sources. He said the electrical equipment is between 25 and 30 years old and the power supplies in the well pumps failed.
“We’re able to supply all of our demands right now with the redundancy we have built into the system,” he said.
A full St. Patrick Street reconstruction advertising bid was also on the agenda and will appear on the council’s Monday night consent agenda. The reconstruction would be from Mount Rushmore Road to Fifth Street, about 1,515 linear feet of roadway, and include new surfacing, curb and gutter, water main replacement, sanitary sewer main replacement, and storm sewer improvements.
Coon said the department tends to do total reconstruction in areas that have a combination of needs.
“That will be a very interesting project,” he said.
The agreement will be for $215,866. Coon said they’re starting design now, but there’s not a firm timeline on the project.
Salamun asked at the end of the meeting if there was an update on moving the working session meeting. City staff said the next session will likely be in council chambers as they continue to search for a room that allows for similar recording capabilities.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 1 for its regularly scheduled meeting.
