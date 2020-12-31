Council to consider construction projects at January meetings

The Rapid City Council will consider the East Anamosa Street corridor Tax Increment Finance district at its first meeting of the new year.

The district, which is proposed by Dream Design International, Inc. for Yasmeen Dream, LLC, would be from East North Street and Elk Vale Road with Eglin Street and state Highway 44 as the north and south borders.

The city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the district at its Dec. 10 meeting.

Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai said there will be a greenway and walking trail included in the development, and said the company is in negotiations with the school district for a school site.

He also said he had some concerns, like donating the land and cost for the detention ponds and funding the water booster station without compensation from the TIF district when the booster won’t be needed for another one to two years.

“This is a huge investment for us that we’re funding,” Shafai said. “To really add those two on top of it, it makes it basically like we’re rubbing a lemon in your eye. It’s not really kosher with us.”