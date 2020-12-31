Council to consider construction projects at January meetings

The Rapid City Council will consider the East Anamosa Street corridor Tax Increment Finance district at its first meeting of the new year.
The district, which is proposed by Dream Design International, Inc. for Yasmeen Dream, LLC, would be from East North Street and Elk Vale Road with Eglin Street and state Highway 44 as the north and south borders.
The city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the district at its Dec. 10 meeting.
Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai said there will be a greenway and walking trail included in the development, and said the company is in negotiations with the school district for a school site.
He also said he had some concerns, like donating the land and cost for the detention ponds and funding the water booster station without compensation from the TIF district when the booster won’t be needed for another one to two years.
“This is a huge investment for us that we’re funding,” Shafai said. “To really add those two on top of it, it makes it basically like we’re rubbing a lemon in your eye. It’s not really kosher with us.”
The district would have a reimbursement cost of $28.8 million over about 970 acres. Long-range planning manager Patsy Horton said she expects it will take 12 years to pay it back. It would fund $11,699,644.26 of the $51,581,644.26 total project cost. If approved, phase one is scheduled for 2021-2022 and phase two is scheduled for 2023-2025.
The district would go toward funding for designing, grading and installing a 16-inch and 20-inch water main from East North Street to Elk Vale Road within the East Anamosa Street corridor for low and high level zoning.
Grading would also happen on portions of North Valley Drive; utilities would be relocated along the East Anamosa Street, North Valley Drive and Mickelson Drive corridors; four regional detention ponds would be designed and constructed; and the district would help fund a feasibility study and design and construction of a regional water booster station.
The council will also vote on an authorization request from Public Works to seek proposals for engineering services for Canyon Lake District street reconstruction for $230,000.
The design for reconstruction will include water and sanitary sewer replacement, storm sewer and reconstruction of the first two streets on the prioritization list, including pavement, sidewalk, and curb and gutter.
Public Works director Dale Tech said the city knows the infrastructure in the area needs some work and they’ve committed to funding a couple projects to take care of the worst infrastructure in the area.
Construction is proposed for 2022 and 2023.
Tech said the district was chosen by the city’s operations staff, who operate the system every day. He said they identified the area to the engineering department.
“It’s been on the radar for quite a long time about aging infrastructure,” he said. “It wasn’t just something grabbed out of the air, it’s a hot spot we’ve known about for quite some time.”
The council will also consider advertising bids for the Tower Road Stabilization Project for $400,000. There has been slope failure east of the northbound lane of Tower Road, south of the intersection of Tower Road and Sandstone Lane.
If approved, staff will seek proposals for a design-build contract for a structural retaining wall system in the area. Bid letting on the project would be scheduled for next spring.
Council will also confirm the appointments of Daniel Earley and Chris Robinson to the Rapid City Trenching Board, and confirm the reappointment of Gary Brown, and the new appointment of Jason Lambert to the Civic Center Board of Directors.
There will also be an authorization request from Fire Department staff to purchase Zoll 15 cardiac monitors/defibrillators for $384,902.88 and consideration of amendments to projects.