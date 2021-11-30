Council to consider deer harvest, St. Cloud Street project

The city could harvest meat from about 250 deer, pending the Rapid City Council’s authorization for the management program.

Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said the harvest would begin in January and last through the end of February and is the same amount as last year. The Public Works committee approved the item at its Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Biegler said the focus will be on antlerless deer.

“Game, Fish and Parks is very adamant about that they do not want trophy deer hunting and that sort of thing as this part of the program,” he said. “It makes sense to take more of the does and have more of an effect on the overall population of deer going forward.”

The city harvested about 6,600 pounds of meat for the 2020-2021 season, which was donated to Feeding South Dakota. The meat harvested for 2021-2022 will also go to Feeding South Dakota. The city’s Parks Division and Black Hills Sportsmen will cover the process costs of the first 150 deer with Sportsmen Against Hunger covering the costs of the next 100.

Biegler said the shooters will be city employees and will be tested through the police department for shooting proficiency.

“We take every precaution possible to maintain the safety of the public and ensure that this program is run as safely as possible,” he said.

Biegler said the areas of focus will border wooded areas in the city, although most of the sites will be in the western and southwestern parts of the community that have the most deer.

The Deer Management Program began in 1995 to help maintain the deer population within the city. Carcasses will be kept in a refrigerated trailer provided by Game, Fish and Parks until testing for Chronic Wasting Disease is completed. Once negative tests are received, the carcasses will be sent for processing.

The committee also approved a bid authorization for a $3.4 million reconstruction project on St. Cloud Street between Fifth Street and Highland Court.

The reconstruction will include water and sewer mains, water and sewer services, pavement, curb and gutter, slope stabilization, retaining walls and storm sewer improvements. It also includes connecting the lower portion of St. Cloud Street at the Third Street intersection.

City engineer Ben Ganje said the area has different street names that can be confusing, so this will help correct some of that confusion. He said the area is also fairly dangerous.

The project will be bid in January with completion anticipated for spring 2023.

The Rapid City Council will meet on the items discussed Tuesday at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.