Council to consider Dinosaur Park planning agreement, Vision Fund applications

Dinosaur Park could receive accessibility improvements if the Rapid City Council approves an agreement for services on Monday night.

The council will vote on a professional services agreement with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture to upgrade pedestrian routes and bring safety features up to code and place new and upgraded visitor amenities.

Project designs and plans would be completed by the end of 2021.

The agreement would be for $16,364. The council approved $1.6 million from the 2019 Vision Fund for the project with a total project cost of $2.5 million. The remaining $900,000 will come from the Rapid City Parks and recreation Department’s Capital Improvements Project fund.

The council will also consider authorizing the mayor and finance director to sign a grant application through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The city has been allocated $13,024,994 for COVID-19 recovery efforts.

If approved and awarded, the city would receive the first half of the money in 2021 and the second in 2022. The city would have to spend the funds by 2024.