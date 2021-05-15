Council to consider Dinosaur Park planning agreement, Vision Fund applications

Dinosaur Park could receive accessibility improvements if the Rapid City Council approves an agreement for services on Monday night.
The council will vote on a professional services agreement with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture to upgrade pedestrian routes and bring safety features up to code and place new and upgraded visitor amenities.
Project designs and plans would be completed by the end of 2021.
The agreement would be for $16,364. The council approved $1.6 million from the 2019 Vision Fund for the project with a total project cost of $2.5 million. The remaining $900,000 will come from the Rapid City Parks and recreation Department’s Capital Improvements Project fund.
The council will also consider authorizing the mayor and finance director to sign a grant application through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The city has been allocated $13,024,994 for COVID-19 recovery efforts.
If approved and awarded, the city would receive the first half of the money in 2021 and the second in 2022. The city would have to spend the funds by 2024.
The council will also likely vote on the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit the use of certain motor vehicles on downtown sidewalks. All motor vehicles, including electric scooters, will be banned between Omaha Street and St. Joseph Street, and Fifth Street to Ninth Street.
The ordinance will also change the code sections that ban bicycles and skateboards from downtown sidewalks to the same boundaries as motor vehicles on sidewalks.
The council will also see an ordinance that would make the election day the first Tuesday after the first Monday rather than the first Tuesday in June.
If approved, another ordinance would reorganize the Community Development department. Long-range planning would have an updated description to include the management of the Metropolitan Planning Organization program, annexations and tax increment finance districts would be transferred to the Planning Projects division that would be created within the department, Community Development Block Grant division would be renamed the Community Enrichment Division, and TIF district planning responsibilities would be included in the Community Enrichment Division. The Parking Operations Division would also be added to the department, which would house the new parking operations manager, parking enforcement, leased parking program, lot and meter maintenance, and staff the Parking Advisory Board.
The council will also consider the next round of Vision Funds.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers in City Hall.
