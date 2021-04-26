Council to consider new parking position, junior hockey lease

The council will also consider a licensing agreement with the Badlands Sabres Junior Hockey Team, which would be a team for 16 -to 20-year-olds.

The resolution, if approved, would allow the Sabres to rent Roosevelt Ice Arena for about three years with its first season slated from mid-September to mid-April. The contract would include 25% of game receipts going to the city and the team receiving the rest.

Destination Rapid City’s Giving Meters will be seen in a resolution Wednesday. The resolution would allow the installation of the meters downtown. It also authorizes the mayor and city staff to work out locations, signage and the number of meters, and to install the meters in the public right of way.

The resolution would also limit proceeds to nonprofits and charities that serve the homeless or other vulnerable populations.

City Finance Director Pauline Sumption will also do a presentation on the February sales tax report.