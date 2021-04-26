Council to consider new parking position, junior hockey lease

The city may hire its first parking operations manager to create a more efficient parking system.
The Rapid City Council will hear about the new position at its Wednesday working session.
According to the working session agenda, the operations manager will help streamline the operations of parking lots and systems and relieve the general fund with money coming from the Parking Lot and Area fund. Funding now comes from the Rapid City Police Department, city Finance and Public Works.
Public works handles maintenance issues, finance handles leased parking and parking ticket collections, the police department handles enforcement and the city attorney’s office staffs the parking advisory committee and fields the parking hotline calls.
The Parking Lot and Area fund generated $1.3 million in 2020 compared to the $590,000 in revenue in 2018, according to the mayor.
Mayor Steve Allender wrote in favor of the position in a Feb. 16 letter to the council and said that the separate funding is “highly inefficient and expensive to the general fund” with management partners not being reimbursed.
Allender wrote that the position would be graded as mid-management with pay ranging from $61,163 to $89,895. If approved, the position would fall under Community Development.
The council will also consider a licensing agreement with the Badlands Sabres Junior Hockey Team, which would be a team for 16 -to 20-year-olds.
The resolution, if approved, would allow the Sabres to rent Roosevelt Ice Arena for about three years with its first season slated from mid-September to mid-April. The contract would include 25% of game receipts going to the city and the team receiving the rest.
Destination Rapid City’s Giving Meters will be seen in a resolution Wednesday. The resolution would allow the installation of the meters downtown. It also authorizes the mayor and city staff to work out locations, signage and the number of meters, and to install the meters in the public right of way.
The resolution would also limit proceeds to nonprofits and charities that serve the homeless or other vulnerable populations.
City Finance Director Pauline Sumption will also do a presentation on the February sales tax report.
The city saw $2,319,573 in February sales tax, down from January’s $2,361,588. The February 2021 number are up over 2020’s $2,129,247 and 2019’s $2,009,948.
The council will see an agreement with Ferber Engineering for Canyon Lake District Streets reconstruction for $219,675.
The company would provide services for the design of a neighborhood vehicle/pedestrian/bicycle transportation plan and the preliminary design of the Elmhurst Drive reconstruction between Canyon Lake Drive and Minnekahta Drive. The reconstruction would include water and sanitary sewer replacement, storm sewer, pavement, sidewalk and curb and gutter.
Construction would be in 2022 and 2023.
The council will also consider the reappointment of Darren Haar to the Rapid City Regional Airport board of directors and the appointment of Christine Jones to the Rapid City Public Library Board of Trustees.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —