Council to consider pay raises for workers, airport fee increases

Non-union city employees could see a new wage scale and a 5% cost-of-living adjustment, pending a Rapid City Council vote Monday.

The Legal and Finance Committee voted 4-0 Wednesday to send the proposal to the council without recommendation. Council member Ron Weifenbach was absent from the meeting.

Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said the change would remove the city’s current grading scale and rely only on steps. Job descriptions would have a pay range instead of a grade.

“The problem with grades is if you get true wage data, you have to fit that within a pre-established grade,” Stroot said.

He said with grades, jobs have to be in a lower or higher grade, which isn’t a good process. He said the new scale would rely more on that true data.

Stroot said it would also have a cascading percentage between steps. He said having uniform percentages for wage increases results in higher paid employees being rewarded more than lower paid employees. With a cascading percentage, lower paid workers would advance faster in wages.

Meanwhile, a cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees could go into effect in January. In a letter to the council, Mayor Steve Allender said the increase would help account for the 5.9% rate of inflation.

Stroot said another phase is a request for proposals for a full wage study. He said consultants would interview employees and present a plan to the council.

Council member Jason Salamun said there should be a reorganization study of city departments before a wage study is done.

Stroot said the idea was first brought to the council in July with the plan to create a wage scale in-house. He said his office and the Mayor’s Office worked together on the item using industry data from the departments and Elevate Rapid City.

“While both of those tools are good tools and they helped us out, we couldn’t shake the feeling as we were presenting this to the directors that this wasn’t a true compensation study,” he said.

Stroot said Allender switched gears in December and tried to do a true wage study. He said the city hasn’t done one since at least 2010.

During the meeting, the committee approved the 2022 Rapid City Regional Airport rates and charges that were approved at the Airport Board’s Dec. 7 meeting.

If the Rapid City Council approves the changes during its Monday meeting, the annual operator permit fee of $200 for companies that pick up and drop off riders would go into effect in January 2023, and rates and charges for parking, ground transportation, t-hangars, and the sewer surcharge would be implemented April 1, 2022.

Airport shuttles, taxis and limousine operators that seat one to eight people would see a fee of $2 per one-way trip. Larger vehicles that seat nine to 15 people would be charged $4 per one-way trip, and vehicles that seat 16 or more people would be charged $1.50 per person.

