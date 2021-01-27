Council to consider reversing water utility ordinance changes

The Rapid City Council will consider reversing recently amended municipal code at its Monday night meeting following a presentation and public comment during the Wednesday working session.
Public Works director Dale Tech presented the updates to ordinances 13.08.390.A and 13.08.430.2, which the council approved at the Nov. 16 meeting. The ordinances stated that the water utility account had to be in the landlord or property owner’s name. Landlords have previously required tenants to open a water utility account in their own name.
Tech said there’s no impact on accounts that were open before the ordinances changed or went into effect, and no net change in cost is expected to the tenant. He also said the city doesn’t report payment history to any credit bureau, so it wouldn’t impact landlord credit scores. The landlord would also not have to pay the bill and could still make it the responsibility of the tenant.
Three property managers and a property owner who uses a property management company spoke during public comment and said they’re concerned about complying with South Dakota Codified Law regarding when deposits have to be returned to tenants and delinquent accounts.
Jan Pauli asked the city if it could develop a system similar to Black Hills Energy where the property owner is listed as the primary account holder while a tenant is listed as part of the account. If a tenant hasn’t paid the bill, the owner is alerted and can release that information to a property management company or take care of it themselves so the bills don’t get too far behind.
“I would see that as a model for the city to set up for the water bill,” Pauli said.
Tech said the city has some limitations in the utility software and collected information and ideas during public comment. He said there will be further investigation.
He said the first hurdle the city would have to overcome is to find out who’s managing the property.
Council member John Roberts suggested the city look into Rapid Valley’s model for its water utilities.
Council member Lance Lehmann asked Tech to put something on the council’s agenda to reverse the ordinances.
“I do think there needs to be some change to what was proposed and approved,” he said.
Tech said staff will review the ordinance amendment for that as well.
The council also heard about the Downtown Light Project, including authorization to advertise for bids for Phase 3 of the project with an estimated cost of $400,000 and an authorization for an agreement between the city and Skyline Engineering for Construction Administration for the project for $112,705.
The council will see an authorization to advertise bids for the St. Cloud Street Reconstruction Project from Fifth Street to Highland Court for an estimated cost of $2.6 million. All other items will be on the council’s Monday night consent agenda.
