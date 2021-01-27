Council to consider reversing water utility ordinance changes

The Rapid City Council will consider reversing recently amended municipal code at its Monday night meeting following a presentation and public comment during the Wednesday working session.

Public Works director Dale Tech presented the updates to ordinances 13.08.390.A and 13.08.430.2, which the council approved at the Nov. 16 meeting. The ordinances stated that the water utility account had to be in the landlord or property owner’s name. Landlords have previously required tenants to open a water utility account in their own name.

Tech said there’s no impact on accounts that were open before the ordinances changed or went into effect, and no net change in cost is expected to the tenant. He also said the city doesn’t report payment history to any credit bureau, so it wouldn’t impact landlord credit scores. The landlord would also not have to pay the bill and could still make it the responsibility of the tenant.

Three property managers and a property owner who uses a property management company spoke during public comment and said they’re concerned about complying with South Dakota Codified Law regarding when deposits have to be returned to tenants and delinquent accounts.