Council to discuss $7 million Elk Vale infrastructure project

City staff will ask the Rapid City Council for authorization to advertise for bids on a $7 million infrastructure project on Elk Vale Road during the Wednesday working session.
The project includes a lift station gravity main and force main upgrades, which would include two 16-inch sewer force mains and a 24-inch gravity sewer main that would be constructed from North Elk Vale Road and Seger Drive south to Elk Vale Road and Homestead Street.
The project will be funded through Wastewater Revenue Bonds, which the city authorized the issuance and sale of in December 2020.
The council will also consider authorizing the mayor and finance office to sign the developer agreement for the Tax Increment Finance District for the East Anamosa Street corridor. The creation of the district was approved Jan. 4 with the project plan approved Jan. 15.
The TIF District includes North Valley Drive, regional drainage improvements, Mickelson Drive water main and improvements, and funding for the city to conduct a feasibility study and design and construct a regional water booster station.
Parks and Recreation staff will ask the council to authorize advertising for a $125,000 Roosevelt Pool Refinishing Project, which would refinish the plaster finish on the leisure pool.
The Rapid City Arts Council will recommend allocating $93,000 in funds to community organizations, $15,000 of which would go to Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Society, $14,000 to Rapid City Municipal Band, and others. The remaining $7,000 of its $100,000 funding would be used for administrative purposes.
