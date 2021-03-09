Council to discuss $7 million Elk Vale infrastructure project

City staff will ask the Rapid City Council for authorization to advertise for bids on a $7 million infrastructure project on Elk Vale Road during the Wednesday working session.

The project includes a lift station gravity main and force main upgrades, which would include two 16-inch sewer force mains and a 24-inch gravity sewer main that would be constructed from North Elk Vale Road and Seger Drive south to Elk Vale Road and Homestead Street.

The project will be funded through Wastewater Revenue Bonds, which the city authorized the issuance and sale of in December 2020.

The council will also consider authorizing the mayor and finance office to sign the developer agreement for the Tax Increment Finance District for the East Anamosa Street corridor. The creation of the district was approved Jan. 4 with the project plan approved Jan. 15.