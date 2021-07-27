Council to discuss first responder COVID-19 hazard pay

COVID-19 hazard pay for first responders will be up for discussion at the Wednesday working session for the Rapid City Council.
The item was tabled to the Wednesday meeting from last week on a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Steve Allender.
“I don’t believe we addressed this particular issue at the last work session, but I believe it deserves a lot of discussion,” Council member Bill Evans said last Monday.
The total cost would be about $309,128 for current public safety employees who worked during the pandemic and are still employed in the departments.
The council will also see a presentation on an ordinance dealing with animals, which was continued from the June 21 meeting after multiple pet business owners expressed concerns about the ordinance.
After a public meeting between the city and business owners to discuss the ordinance and possible changes, the ordinance is back on the agenda. The second first reading will be heard at the Aug. 2 meeting.
The council will also discuss the formation of a committee to discuss the city’s ordinances and policies regarding video lottery licenses. The council voted at its July 19 meeting to form the committee and to release six additional video lottery licenses.
The number of licenses are based on the city’s population for every 843 people. There are currently 69 licenses issued to businesses with malt beverage licenses, although four are inactive. Business owners with video lottery licenses are allowed to have up to 10 machines per alcohol license per building.
There will also be a discussion on whether or not the working session meetings should be reverted to two meetings. In October 2020, the council voted to combine the Legal and Finance and Public Works committee meetings into one meeting where all council members would be present.
The idea for the working session meeting was brought forward by then-Council president Laura Armstrong with the goal of an informal informational session between department directors, city staff and council members to discuss upcoming items on the meeting agenda.
Council will also hear about the Tower Road Stabilization Project, which would be a reconstruction on a section of Tower Road, south of the intersection of Tower Road and Sandstone Lane. The reconstruction is necessary due to a slope failure east of the existing road.
The council previously approved a bid of $294,450 for the design and construction of a structural retaining wall system for the slope failure. The estimated cost for the road construction portion of the project is $200,000.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at City Hall.
