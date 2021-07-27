Council to discuss first responder COVID-19 hazard pay

After a public meeting between the city and business owners to discuss the ordinance and possible changes, the ordinance is back on the agenda. The second first reading will be heard at the Aug. 2 meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council will also discuss the formation of a committee to discuss the city’s ordinances and policies regarding video lottery licenses. The council voted at its July 19 meeting to form the committee and to release six additional video lottery licenses.

The number of licenses are based on the city’s population for every 843 people. There are currently 69 licenses issued to businesses with malt beverage licenses, although four are inactive. Business owners with video lottery licenses are allowed to have up to 10 machines per alcohol license per building.