Council to discuss home rule Thursday, open public comment

The Rapid City Council will hear public comment following a presentation from the Home Rule Charter Committee during a special meeting Thursday.

The committee will present their recommendation to the council at the meeting. No action will be taken by the council during the meeting.

Home rule is a form of government that could implement a city manager role and would allow a municipal government more freedom in control of local affairs. Local governments would be able to do anything not prohibited by the state.

The city previously said there would be no public comment during the 5:30 p.m. special session.

Mayor Steve Allender said he spoke with council members who said they were in favor of adding public comment because it felt like it's the right thing to do. Other said they felt it would diminish the "anger or vitriol from the opposition group."

Allender said it makes no sense to have public comment during the meeting since it's being held to hear a presentation and nothing will be voted on.