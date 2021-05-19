Council to discuss home rule Thursday, open public comment

The Rapid City Council will hear public comment following a presentation from the Home Rule Charter Committee during a special meeting Thursday.
The committee will present their recommendation to the council at the meeting. No action will be taken by the council during the meeting.
Home rule is a form of government that could implement a city manager role and would allow a municipal government more freedom in control of local affairs. Local governments would be able to do anything not prohibited by the state.
The city previously said there would be no public comment during the 5:30 p.m. special session.
Mayor Steve Allender said he spoke with council members who said they were in favor of adding public comment because it felt like it's the right thing to do. Other said they felt it would diminish the "anger or vitriol from the opposition group."
Allender said it makes no sense to have public comment during the meeting since it's being held to hear a presentation and nothing will be voted on.
He said the city is expecting a large group of people to attend, with some protesting against home rule. Allender said he is concerned for the home rule charter committee, which is filled with "average, everyday citizens probably in their 20s to nearly 90 years old."
"Now what I have to consider is in addition to the angry protesters, do we want to subject the committee to an hour-long debate and internal squabble to have public comment, and have that be the controversial takeaway from the meeting," Allender said. "We're doing a disservice to the committee and I didn't want to make it any worse."
Public comment will be restricted to 30 minutes for opponents of home rule and 30 minutes for proponents of home rule following the presentation.
Allender said it's normal to not have public comment during special meetings, particularly when no votes are being taken. He said the city is not required by law to have public comment during special meetings, although they're required to do so for regularly scheduled meetings.
Rapid City currently has a Dillon’s Rule-based city government, which limits what municipal governments can do and only allows the city to act when authorized by the state of South Dakota.
Aberdeen, Beresford, Brookings, Elk Point, Faith, Fort Pierre, Pierre, Sioux Falls, Springfield and Watertown have home rule charters, according to the South Dakota Municipal League.
There will be additional seating for members of the public in the Community Room adjacent to Council Chambers with televisions displaying the proceedings. Allender said both the chambers and the community room will have seating socially distanced from one another.
The Home Rule Charter Committee was originally appointed in May 2020. Members sat on the committee for a year with plans to meet in person, but met via Zoom due to COVID-19.
During the March 1 council meeting, Mayor Steve Allender addressed questions about home rule and the charter committee. He said the committee was tasked with researching home rule, speaking with other municipalities that adopted the form of government, and researching state law. They were also tasked with researching what a city manager style of government would look like.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —