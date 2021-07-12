Council to discuss multiple infrastructure improvements

The Rapid City Council will hear a request to advertise for repairs on the East Main Street North bridge.

The bridge, located between Brennan and Steele avenues, is showing signs of severe deterioration in the bent caps and bridge deck. The project advertisement is for $1.3 million.

The bike lane and path will remain while safety rails and a separation curb between the bike path and vehicle traffic will be added.

The city received a 2019 Bridge Improvement Grant from the state to cost-share the repair work that reimburses 75% of the costs for design, construction and construction administration up to $553,500. The state Bridge Improvement Grant fund grants money to local governments derived from an increase in license plate fees to use on bridge improvements.

If approved, work would begin on the bridge this winter with completion by summer 2022 in time for the Central States Fair.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The council will also hear an amendment to a 2019 agreement with the state Department of Transportation to authorize expenditures for bridge replacement or rehabilitation not currently on the list. The amendment also extends the expiration of funds to December 2025.