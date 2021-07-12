Council to discuss multiple infrastructure improvements

The Rapid City Council will hear a request to advertise for repairs on the East Main Street North bridge.
The bridge, located between Brennan and Steele avenues, is showing signs of severe deterioration in the bent caps and bridge deck. The project advertisement is for $1.3 million.
The bike lane and path will remain while safety rails and a separation curb between the bike path and vehicle traffic will be added.
The city received a 2019 Bridge Improvement Grant from the state to cost-share the repair work that reimburses 75% of the costs for design, construction and construction administration up to $553,500. The state Bridge Improvement Grant fund grants money to local governments derived from an increase in license plate fees to use on bridge improvements.
If approved, work would begin on the bridge this winter with completion by summer 2022 in time for the Central States Fair.
The council will also hear an amendment to a 2019 agreement with the state Department of Transportation to authorize expenditures for bridge replacement or rehabilitation not currently on the list. The amendment also extends the expiration of funds to December 2025.
There will also be an item that would authorize staff to advertise bids for miscellaneous equipment, building and electrical improvements in the city’s Water and Water Reclamation divisions for about $2.75 million.
Project components include pretreatment screening bypass channel improvements and grease line piping replacement for the Water Reclamation Division, and upgrades to the Robbinsdale Booster Station Electrical System for the Water Division.
During the meeting, the council will hear a presentation on the feasibility study for the Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district that would develop East Anamosa Street in the Shepherd Hills area. According to a staff memo, the study found that additional infrastructure is necessary to support the development.
Additional infrastructure would include large diameter water main construction and a water reservoir to provide domestic water needs, fire protection, emergency water storage and additional development outside the TIF district.
It will also hear an item for a staff recommendation to relocate the booster pump station and to allocate staff resources to prepare an agreement with the developer, Dream Design International.
The council will meet in its chambers at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of City Hall.
