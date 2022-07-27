Council to discuss position on Jenny Gulch exploration Monday

Three members of Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee said they are not ready to vote on a public-proposed resolution opposing possible gold exploration near Pactola Reservoir.

The committee voted Wednesday to send discussion and the proposed resolution to the City Council's agenda Monday night.

The U.S. Forest Service issued a decision of "no significant impact" and a preliminary approval earlier in July on F3 Gold's exploration project in the Jenny Gulch area near the Rapid Creek and Pactola watershed.

According to a letter from Kristopher Jensen, vice president of communication for the company, addressed to the mayor and council members, F3's original proposal in 2018 was for diamond core drilling at up to 42 drill sites and access road maintenance, drill pad clearing and reclamation activities.

Jensen said the project was reviewed by the Forest Service for environmental and cultural impacts, including hydrology, botanical resources, fisheries and wildlife, recreation and travel management, public health and safety and more.

The Forest Service identified impact minimization measures to include limiting drilling to a 12-hour shift between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for drilling pads within 500 feet of a residence. The measure would mitigate nighttime noise potential in regards to public health and safety.

In regards to hydrology, the Forest Service found that the water influence zone may be crossed during frozen conditions to access certain sites, but if seasonal conditions show the zone is impassable without causing "considerable damage" to soils, wetlands and other resources, the three drilling pads adjacent to the locations would need to shift to avoid the zone. The use of an alternate drill pad and access road locations would require coordination and authorization from the Forest Service.

The findings also addressed impact minimization measures such as reclaiming each drill pad and temporary overland access upon completion of use, relocating drilling pads and access roads to avoid potential cultural resources conflicts and possibly relocating six drill pads.

In the letter, Jensen said F3 Gold would also mitigate impact by storing fluids used in the project — which includes fuel and oil for vehicles and machinery, water and industry standard drilling additives like bentonite clays and other muds or other natural and/or biodegradable additives — in appropriate and labeled containers or tanks with secondary containment to minimize spill hazards.

"Water would not be extracted from local surface waters; any water used for the drilling would be sourced from an approved municipal or industrial source," the letter states.

After completion of drilling at each hole, the hole would be capped, sealed and plugged to comply with South Dakota's rules. Drill holes must be sealed within 24 to 48 hours of drilling prior to removing the drill rig.

The letter also states all drilling sites would have spill kits to address any fuel or oil spills.

At Wednesday's Legal and Finance meeting, nine people spoke during public comment on the item, including Larry Mann who spoke on behalf of F3 Gold. Mann is the president of Mann Strategies.

He said Wednesday that water will not be sourced from Rapid Creek and could likely be from Lead, and no water would discharged into the Rapid Creek drainage.

"You can't just willy-nilly discharge water," he said.

Mann also said the company has absolutely no interest in drilling underneath Pactola. He said there is nothing there for the company to look at based on their assessment of the geology.

"Keep in mind that the Black Hills have been explored for decades," he said.

Council members Pat Jones, Jason Salamun and Ritchie Nordstrom said they would not be comfortable voting on the proposed resolution, which was not attached to the agenda item until Wednesday morning.

Council member Laura Armstrong said it was attached after the letter from F3 gold was attached Tuesday evening to make it more fair.

The proposed resolution would function as an official opposition to the project. It was submitted to the council by a citizen at its last Monday meeting.

The resolution cites concerns with potential contamination to the Rapid Creek watershed and its connected aquifers as the city's source of water for the opposition to the mining.

Armstrong said the city needs to protect the precious resource that is water.

"I am not against gold mining — my wedding ring is made out of gold, I have an antique watch that is made out of gold, but it did not come from our Rapid City watershed," she said. "I do not want this in my backyard."

Armstrong said the possibility of something leaking into the city's water system with growth and businesses on the way is not smart.

She also said the city getting recognized with the Secretary's Award for Drinking Water Excellence this week for the 19th consecutive year is "spot on."

According to a Wednesday news release, the city provides more than 78,000 customers an average of 10.1 million gallons of water per day from both surface and groundwater produced from local wells. The city's Water Division treats and distributes more than 3.6 billion gallons of water annually.

Seven members of the public who spoke in opposition to the project and in support of the resolution included Cathy Thrash and Alan Anderson with the city's Standing Committee on Sustainability. Anderson said the committee recommends submitting an official statement of opposition due to endangerment to the city's main water supply and possible pollution.

During the meeting, the committee also approved legal counsel to file a lawsuit against Weston Engineering concerning the 2018 Well No. 8 pump replacement project.

According to the agenda item, Weston Engineering was awarded the contract for the project in 2018. The project required the removal and replacement of the well pump and the company did not complete the project. The summary also states the company damaged the well apparatus in the process.

The city estimates the costs to repair the well and to replace the pump exceed the value of the performance bond paid by Weston Engineering's bond company.

With approval Monday, the City Attorney's Office would be able to hire outside counsel to represent the city, and authorize them to file a lawsuit, if necessary. City Attorney Joel Landeen said this would allow the city to potentially collect the difference in cost.