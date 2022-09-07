Council to have another second reading of budget ordinance

Six of the 10 Rapid City Council members approved an additional $80,000 to the 2023 budget for a sustainability coordinator Tuesday night.

The City Council debated for about 30 minutes on the coordinator’s roles and the need for the position in the city. The ordinance will have another second reading during the city’s Sept. 19 meeting.

“My suggestion is to please get this into the budget, get this approved,” Council member Laura Armstrong said after making the motion. “We can form a task force or retreat, bang out the details.”

Armstrong laid out a “road map” for the position with its inclusion to the budget. She said the task force retreat would be the first step, step two is to clarify what sustainability means, step three is to look at the Gallagher or wage study report in December to help draft the job description, post the job in the spring, and have a hiring panel.

She said that would be a safe and conservative approach.

“Getting it into the budget does not mean that we’re definitely going to do it, but we can have input from the people that have concerns about this,” Armstrong said. “I want to reiterate, our citizen-led sustainability committee has been asking for this, close to a decade. Out of pure respect, we need to listen to our constituents.”

She said the position has support from economic drivers like Elevate Rapid City, Visit Rapid City, business owners and constituents.

“It doesn’t hurt to put it in the budget and explore this,” Armstrong said.

Council member Bill Evans said he believes this is a necessary position and suggested it in his budget recommendations during a council budget hearing Aug. 29. He said it seems like the city doesn’t have a person who focuses on making the city a more environmentally desirable place to live.

The funding mechanism will be from sales tax. Council members John Roberts, Jason Salamun, Lance Lehmann and Jesse Ham voted against the addition.

Ham, who attended the meeting virtually along with Council members Pat Roseland and Ritchie Nordstrom, said he originally voted no on the coordinator because he has a hard time supporting a role that would be formulated after it’s funded.

He said he needs more details as to how the specificity of the role will suit Rapid City.

“I understand (this role is) common in other cities, Sioux Falls included, “ Ham said. “In this case, my preference and my vote will be for working through this process and gaining a real clear knowledge of what this will be rather than creating a situation that could be adversarial within the committee of folks that are designing it after we fund it.”

Salamun said it is not clear what definition of sustainability the city would use for the sustainability coordinator. He said it’d be better to have an agreed upon plan.

“I think it’s a cart before the horse situation,” he said.

Roberts said he briefly remembers discussion on the position last year and in 2020. He said he was going to vote no — not because he doesn’t think it’s something the city should do but rather because he thinks it’s bad budgeting.

He asked why the committee didn’t bring forward a job description.

Armstrong and Evans both said a job description has been circulated. Evans said he included one on his budget proposal.

Armstrong said no other position has gotten this scrutiny like the parking coordinator, human services coordinator, culture strategist, chief of staff or grant writer position that’s in discussion.

She said the Mayor’s Standing Committee on Sustainability has routinely heard a “no” for now, but maybe later. She said the city is in a position to act now.

Committee chair Alan Anderson said before discussion began that the committee has been working on the position for a while. He said Mayor Steve Allender proposed a retreat to discuss the positions. Anderson said the committee would support a retreat or adding the position to the budget.

During the meeting, the council also approved a resolution expanding the number of package (off-sale) liquor licenses available in Rapid City due to Census data. According to the resolution, the city currently issues 47 package liquor licenses. According to the 2020 Census, which found Rapid City had 74,703 in population, the city would be able to issue up to 52 package liquor licenses annually. The resolution increased the number issued to 50 licenses.

The council also voted 9-1 to sign an exclusive listing and agency agreement and real estate relationships disclosure with Re/Max Advantage for the sale of a lot in the Owen Hibbard Subdivision. Evans voted against the item and said keeping the land may solve issues for the city 15-30 years down the line.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the sale of this lot and the other that was approved on the council’s consent agenda would be used to fund department needs.

The council also voted 6-4 to set a public hearing date for Rapid City Cannabis, Inc. on behalf of Rapid City Cannabis for a new retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine License and a retail (on-off sale) wine and cider license at 3075 N. Plaza Drive, Suite. B. Council members Pat Roseland, Pat Jones, Salamun and Ham voted against the item.