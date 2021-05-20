Council to hear home rule presentation

The Home Rule Charter Committee will present its findings and recommendation to the Rapid City Council during a special meeting today.

The committee will recommend a city manager form of home rule and present a charter that would be voted on by Rapid City voters.

Home rule is a form of government that would allow a municipal government more freedom in control of local affairs. Local governments would be able to do anything not prohibited by the state.

According to the presented charter, a city manager would be appointed by the city council by a majority vote and be appointed based on education and experience “in the accepted competencies and practices of local government management.”

If home rule is adopted by Rapid City voters, the city manager would be the chief administrative officer of the city and be responsible for management of all city affairs placed in their charge or within the ordinance. In the presented charter, the city manager would supervise all city employees except for the city attorney and finance director and their employees. The city manager would also propose ordinance and resolutions and be able to take part in discussion but would not have a vote.