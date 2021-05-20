Council to hear home rule presentation

The Home Rule Charter Committee will present its findings and recommendation to the Rapid City Council during a special meeting today.
The committee will recommend a city manager form of home rule and present a charter that would be voted on by Rapid City voters.
Home rule is a form of government that would allow a municipal government more freedom in control of local affairs. Local governments would be able to do anything not prohibited by the state.
According to the presented charter, a city manager would be appointed by the city council by a majority vote and be appointed based on education and experience “in the accepted competencies and practices of local government management.”
If home rule is adopted by Rapid City voters, the city manager would be the chief administrative officer of the city and be responsible for management of all city affairs placed in their charge or within the ordinance. In the presented charter, the city manager would supervise all city employees except for the city attorney and finance director and their employees. The city manager would also propose ordinance and resolutions and be able to take part in discussion but would not have a vote.
They would also be responsible for preparing and submitting the annual budget and capital program to the council, and implement the final budget; make recommendations to the city council concerning the affairs of the city and facilitate the work of the council in developing policy; assist the council to develop long-term goals and city strategies to implement them; and more.
An appointed city manager would not have to be a resident of the city or state at the time of appointment, but would only be able to live outside city limits with approval of the council.
“No person elected to membership on the governing body shall be eligible for appointment as manager until one year has elapsed following the expiration of the term for which he was elected,” the charter states.
The city manager would be appointed indefinitely but could be removed by a majority vote of the elected council. If there were a vacancy, the council would designate someone as acting city manager until another could be appointed. Council members and the mayor could not serve as the designated acting city manager.
A mayoral role would still exist under home rule, although the position would be part-time. The mayor would be a voting member of the city council and attend and preside at meetings, represent the city in intergovernmental relationships, appoint members of citizen advisory boards and commissions, present an annual state of the city message, appoint members and officers of council committees and perform other duties.
The mayor, who would be elected by residential city voters, would be the head of city government for ceremonial purposes but have no administrative duties.
The council would elect one of its members as a deputy mayor, who would act as mayor in the absence of the mayor.
Other changes could include the size of the city council, number of wards, how the mayor and council is elected, ward representation and at-large representation.
Under home rule, the city would be prohibited from enacting or increasing any tax, fee or charge unless authorized by state law; defining crimes and punishment except for a violation of the charter or ordinances, limited to $500 or six months jail time; changing laws relating to elementary and secondary education; changing assessment practices related to ad valorem taxation of property; denying initiative or referendum on ordinances or by-laws; reducing services required by state law; and setting standards less or lower than state law, but could make more strict standards.