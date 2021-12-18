Council to hear medical cannabis appeals next two Mondays

The Rapid City Council will consider 31 appeals for medical cannabis dispensaries over the next two weeks.

The council will hear 16 appeals at its Monday night meeting in Council Chambers and 15 others at noon Dec. 27, the same day as its final meeting of the year.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the council decided to consider the appeals Dec. 27, otherwise they would have heard the appeals Jan. 3, which is after the state’s Dec. 31 deadline to submit for consideration in the lottery.

Appeals for decisions made at the Planning Commission’s Nov. 24 meeting will be heard Monday while 15 appeals for decisions made at the Dec. 9 meeting will be heard Dec. 27.

The Planning Commission approved 16 applications at the Nov. 24 meeting and 14 at the Dec. 9 meeting. One of the appeals is for a denial of a permit for a proposed dispensary location on the east side of Tower Road and south of the intersection with Skyline Drive. The commission denied the application 6-3 with topographical concerns.

If no one appealed the commission’s decision, 30 applicants would have received a final zoning letter of compliance from the Community Development department, which is necessary to receive a provisional license from the city.

The city’s Finance Office has 45 days to review applications and issue, or deny, a provisional license.

The Rapid City Council will take action on each item, and applicants and members of the public will be able to speak on the items during the meetings.

One application from the Dec. 9 meeting was continued to the commission’s Jan. 6 meeting due to public notice issues. Fisher said since the commission did not take “final action,” the continuation cannot be appealed.

The Finance Office set a deadline of 4 p.m. Dec. 23 for accepting medical cannabis dispensary applications. Exceptions will only be for those that have a conditional use permit hearing scheduled for Dec. 27.

Applicants with an appeal that day would have to have applications in by 4 p.m.. There is no guarantee the applications would be reviewed by the end of the year even if they are turned in on time.

During the Monday night meeting, the Rapid City Council will consider increasing wages for non-union employees and airport fee increases. The wages would increase by 5% and could include a new pay scale system.

The airport could see a $200 annual operator permit fee for companies that pick up and drop off riders, as well as rates and charges for parking, ground transportation, t-hangars and sewer.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

