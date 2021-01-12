 Skip to main content
Council to hear public works proposals, deed transfer at working session
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Rapid City Council will discuss advertising for a study to replace and create a multi-modal structure on Cambell Street during its Wednesday working session.

The structure is tentatively scheduled for replacement by the South Dakota Department of Transportation in 2027. The structure is on Cambell Street south of the Cambell Street and state Highway 44 intersection, and crosses over the East St. Joseph Street and the Rapid City, Pierre, Eastern Railroad line.

The goal of the study is to provide a safe and effective motorized and non-motorized routing plan through the area. There is currently no bicycle or pedestrian right-of-way on Cambell Street between East St. Patrick Street and East Fairmont Boulevard.

According to the city's website, 81.95% of the study funding would come from MPO Planning Funds with 18.05% coming from the City Match (706 Transportation Planning Budget).

The current traffic count for the principal arterial street is about 20,000 vehicles per day with an increase in traffic forecasted to be 25,000 per day by 2045.

The council will also discuss seeking proposals for engineering services for the Water Reclamation Facility Aeration Basin clariflocculator and siphon piping construction. The total project is estimated at $5.5 million with $900,000 for professional services, which includes design, bidding and construction.

In 2016, the city completed a Facility Plan for the Water Reclamation Facility, which evaluated the facility for compliance with future permits, hydraulic capacity and maintenance/existing component replacement needs. 

Public Works will also seek authorization to advertise for bids for the pavement rehabilitation project on Rand Road, which is estimated to cost $340,000. 

The pavement sections on Rand Road and Samco Road are deteriorating and are recommended for rehabilitation. The project would include a mill and overlay of existing roadway surfaces. 

Council will also discuss a request transfer of a tax deed property from Pennington County to Rapid City. According to the agenda item, the properties would be beneficial to the city’s drainage or street system and have limited or no development potential, are within city limits and the transfer won’t cost anything except for outstanding assessments.

The Rapid City Fire Department will seek authorization to purchase a Rosenbauer Aerial Fire apparatus for $999,257. 

The council will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

