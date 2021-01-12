Council to hear public works proposals, deed transfer at working session

The Rapid City Council will discuss advertising for a study to replace and create a multi-modal structure on Cambell Street during its Wednesday working session.

The structure is tentatively scheduled for replacement by the South Dakota Department of Transportation in 2027. The structure is on Cambell Street south of the Cambell Street and state Highway 44 intersection, and crosses over the East St. Joseph Street and the Rapid City, Pierre, Eastern Railroad line.

The goal of the study is to provide a safe and effective motorized and non-motorized routing plan through the area. There is currently no bicycle or pedestrian right-of-way on Cambell Street between East St. Patrick Street and East Fairmont Boulevard.

According to the city's website, 81.95% of the study funding would come from MPO Planning Funds with 18.05% coming from the City Match (706 Transportation Planning Budget).

The current traffic count for the principal arterial street is about 20,000 vehicles per day with an increase in traffic forecasted to be 25,000 per day by 2045.