Council to hear sales tax report at working session

Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for 2020 may not surpass 2019’s, but the city still anticipates a solid year.

“Without the LNI, it’s anybody’s guess if we will surpass 2019’s numbers because the LNI is a big economic impact to the city,” city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said. “Given where we were in the spring we were thinking the worst and hoping for the best. Even if we come up close to the 2019 numbers but we’re a little short, given the challenges of COVID, I think we’ll come out pleased with the final numbers.”

Finance director Pauline Sumption will present November’s sales tax revenue at Wednesdat's 12:30 p.m. council working session. The total for November was $2,537,285, bringing the city to a total of $27,273,611.

The 2019 total for the city was $29,347,476.

Shoemaker said in eight of the 11 months recorded for 2020, the city’s total sales tax receipts were more than the same period in 2019. Numbers indicate that the June to November total receipts were higher.

He said the city won’t have the December numbers until around the same time February.