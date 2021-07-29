Council to make decision on COVID-19 hazard pay Monday

COVID-19 hazard pay for first responders will be on the table during the Rapid City Council’s Monday meeting.
Council members spent about 30 minutes discussing hazard pay during the Wednesday working session.
The item was discussed at the July 14 working session when Council member Jason Salamun brought up a letter that was sent to the council from Police Chief Don Hedrick and Fire Chief Jason Culberson requesting COVID-19 hazard pay for their departments.
It was then tabled to Wednesday’s working session from the July 19 regular council meeting for further discussion.
During the Wednesday meeting, council member Ritchie Nordstrom said he knew there was more information coming down the pipeline regarding hazard pay and its eligibility under the American Rescue Plan Act. The city could receive $13 million from the federal government from the act.
Finance Director Pauline Sumption said public safety employees who worked during the pandemic, but not remotely, would be eligible. She said health is also included, which could include water, sewer and garbage. An executive official could also designate additional positions as essential that would be under the pay.
Sumption said there are other restrictions that could apply as well, but there are ways to include departments other than police and fire.
Council member Laura Armstrong expressed concern about rewarding hazard pay to police and fire when other department employees were also at risk.
“I am one that values staff and I think that we should... if we’re going to reward staff, we’re going to reward all,” she said. “This pitting against and playing favorites, it’s not professional, it’s very disturbing and it’s really not good for morale.”
Council member Darla Drew said she’s not going to favor one department over another.
Drew said she received letters from people in human resources, the water department and landfill requesting to be part of the hazard pay.
“I would say I would be against any bonus or hazard pay, and also I’ve heard from my constituents that feel the same,” she said. “I’m going to, when it comes up on Monday, probably vote against it simply because I think we’d be opening a Pandora’s box of people that would be unhappy because we didn’t include them in this particular reward system.”
Drew said this is looking at people in some departments being more important than others and she can’t support it.
Council member Pat Jones said emergency responders were dealing with COVID-19 face-to-face with no other option. He said some city employees were able to work remotely and still receive a paycheck.
“The spectrum of this is very wide, so to say, ‘If we’re going to give to some, we have to give to everybody,’ is kind of weak on our part, in my opinion,” Jones said.
He said something needs to be done and firmly believes a tangible recognition of what some employees did is necessary.
Council member Ron Weifenbach said this is strictly discussing police and fire, and council members can add other items for other departments to the agenda later.
“Police and fire departments don’t have a choice in any of it,” he said. “They have to react.”
Weifenbach said the council needs to vote on the item instead of continuing to discuss it.
“We’re losing police officers as we talk about this and kick the can down the road and show the disrespect that we show,” he said. “Either you want it or you don’t want it, it’s a simple vote, yes or no. It’s a simple conversation at the dais that we could have. Then everybody knows where you stand on it.”
The council also discussed whether or not to change the format of the working session. Council member John Roberts suggested going to the old format of a Legal and Finance committee meeting and a Public Works committee meeting.
The council voted in October 2020 to combine the two committee meetings into one meeting every other week offset from regular council meeting weeks. Armstrong said Wednesday that the staff-led idea for the meeting was brought up in 2019 in order to have a better dialogue.
She said it was also to make things more efficient, since the old way was to have about four meetings in preparation for the council meeting. She said if the working session isn’t working, they need to ask themselves why.
Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said they don’t want to lose the ability to have items categorized by groups and to present items to the council.
Sumption said her concern is it seemed like committee meetings were a race to see how fast they could get done.
“It became disheartening because it felt like we were hired as professionals, we should be able to present... why we made recommendations, why we think something should be the way we put on the agenda,” she said. “We were not given any due courtesy to share the wealth of knowledge that you pay us to have. If we can continue that process, even in the committee meetings, and allow us to have that floor like Vicki said, I think that would be fine and the intent would still be there for us.”
Public Works Director Dale Tech said his department brings forward a lot of items. He said he’s in favor of whatever plan is adopted as long as they can have open dialogue.
The council will see and discuss the items from Wednesday at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —