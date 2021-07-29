Council to make decision on COVID-19 hazard pay Monday

The council voted in October 2020 to combine the two committee meetings into one meeting every other week offset from regular council meeting weeks. Armstrong said Wednesday that the staff-led idea for the meeting was brought up in 2019 in order to have a better dialogue.

She said it was also to make things more efficient, since the old way was to have about four meetings in preparation for the council meeting. She said if the working session isn’t working, they need to ask themselves why.

Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said they don’t want to lose the ability to have items categorized by groups and to present items to the council.

Sumption said her concern is it seemed like committee meetings were a race to see how fast they could get done.