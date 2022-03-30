Council to vote on Block 5 Development items

The Rapid City Council is one of the last stops for a $60 million project at the corner of St. Joseph and Sixth streets.

The city's Legal and Finance committee unanimously sent the Tax Increment Finance District resolution, historic district building determination, payment of funds and real estate agreement to the council's Monday agenda.

Lloyd Companies, based in Sioux Falls, will build the Block 5 mixed-use development with a groundbreaking set for July. The project includes 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space, and 330 parking spaces in a garage. It will be a 10-story building.

At its Wednesday meeting, the committee approved the $8.75 million TIF District resolution to create the district that would encompass the build site. Planning Projects Division Manager Sarah Hanzel said the TIF will be structured as an economic development grant.

The build site is currently a city parking lot, which Hanzel said does not bring in tax revenue since it's a city-owned lot. If the development is built, Lloyd Companies and County Equalization estimates the valuation to be about $42 million, which would bring in an additional $700,000 to the tax roll.

"For decades now there have been proposals to look at what would a mixed-use development look like on this site to better contribute to the sense of vibrancy and economic development downtown," she said. "Just by the nature of incorporating that diverse mix of uses, getting more employees downtown, more people living downtown, more opportunities to stay at a hospitality perspective in the downtown, it just really adds to the potential for the downtown neighborhood."

The committee also approved the historic review, which was triggered due to the building's height. Hanzel said standards and state law have a guidance that new construction should be based on the average of the height of historic buildings around it, which would be about 48 feet.

Hanzel said the Historic Preservation Commission reviewed the project, vetted it, looked at the design of the exterior materials, looked at the height and how the building will visually impact the district. She said they acknowledged the height doesn't meet the standard, but found overall that the project is a benefit to downtown.

The committee also approved the title transfer for the land. City Attorney Joel Landeen said there's a process cities have to follow regarding how they can dispose of property. One of those processes is transferring the title to an economic develop entity to be used for economic development.

He said the title will initially be transferred to the Rapid City Economic Development Foundation which will then be required to transfer it to Lloyd Companies, per the terms of the agreement.

During the meeting, the committee also approved a joint powers agreement between the state, office of the Attorney General Division of Criminal Investigation, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the city for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The agencies have been part of the task force since 2006 and the agreement is signed about every three to five years. The item will appear on the council's consent agenda.

