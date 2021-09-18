Council to vote on medical cannabis rules, COVID-19 bonuses

Rules for medical cannabis establishments may be set Monday during a Rapid City Council meeting.
The ordinance would regulate the number of medical cannabis dispensaries to one per 5,000 people in the city or about 15 dispensaries, sets city-wide license fees at $5,000, and allows businesses one year to be up and running.
With an emergency provision, if approved during its second reading, the ordinance would go into effect upon publication and before the state's rules are in effect in October.
The council will also see the first reading of zoning regulations for medical cannabis businesses. The Planning Commission sent the ordinance to council with a 9-0 vote last week.
All facilities would need to be at least 1,000 feet away from public or private schools. Cultivation and manufacturing facilities wouldn't be able to be within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential. Dispensaries would be able to operate within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential if it was granted a conditional use permit.
All facilities would need to be in an enclosed structure, submit an operational plan that details compliance with laws, regulations, administrative rules and ordinances; submit a waste management plan, an odor control plan; a survey stamped by a professional surveyor; and registration with the state Department of Health.
City employees, excluding those in public safety, that worked in 2020 and are still employed could receive a $500 COVID bonus. The Legal and Finance Committee sent the item to the council without recommendation.
According to a letter to the council from Human Resources Director Nick Stroot, Monday will be the eighth time the council has discussed the item.
He said 430 employees, as of Thursday, would be eligible for the bonus. If approved, it would total $244,347.50. He also said the AFSCME leadership team, or the leadership of the union, will ask the council to reconsider a $1,000 bonus to mirror the amount given to the fire and police unions. If approved, that amount would total $488,695.00.
The council will also consider allocating $500,000 for the Crisis Stabilization Unit at the Pennington County Care Campus. The unit would open 16 new beds with an up to five-day stay for acute behavioral health needs. It would also house eight beds for the existing Crisis Care, a 24-hour stay.
The Pennington County Board of Commissioners will consider the bid results and construction contract award at its Tuesday meeting.
The second reading of the 2022 budget is also up for discussion.
