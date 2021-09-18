Council to vote on medical cannabis rules, COVID-19 bonuses

Rules for medical cannabis establishments may be set Monday during a Rapid City Council meeting.

The ordinance would regulate the number of medical cannabis dispensaries to one per 5,000 people in the city or about 15 dispensaries, sets city-wide license fees at $5,000, and allows businesses one year to be up and running.

With an emergency provision, if approved during its second reading, the ordinance would go into effect upon publication and before the state's rules are in effect in October.

The council will also see the first reading of zoning regulations for medical cannabis businesses. The Planning Commission sent the ordinance to council with a 9-0 vote last week.

All facilities would need to be at least 1,000 feet away from public or private schools. Cultivation and manufacturing facilities wouldn't be able to be within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential. Dispensaries would be able to operate within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential if it was granted a conditional use permit.

