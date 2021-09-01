Council told city needs to find new revenue streams

No action was taken at the Rapid City Council’s Tuesday budget hearing for fiscal year 2022 due to a mispublication, but there was some discussion on finding alternate revenue streams for the city.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the city needs to reduce its reliance on sales tax following a question from Council member Darla Drew.

“We need to either increase other revenue sources or find new revenue sources,” she said.

Sumption said she and Mayor Steve Allender have discussed developing policies regarding fee structures to determine how much the city wants to subsidize the program or if users should pay 100%.

Sumption said they should ask what should be fully self-sustaining and what should be subsidized.

Council member Darla Drew said a road tax may be worth looking into, especially for new developments, although she believes other council members would be unwilling to make that happen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We simply can’t keep up with roads and the developments at the same time,” she said.