Council told city needs to find new revenue streams

No action was taken at the Rapid City Council’s Tuesday budget hearing for fiscal year 2022 due to a mispublication, but there was some discussion on finding alternate revenue streams for the city.
Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the city needs to reduce its reliance on sales tax following a question from Council member Darla Drew.
“We need to either increase other revenue sources or find new revenue sources,” she said.
Sumption said she and Mayor Steve Allender have discussed developing policies regarding fee structures to determine how much the city wants to subsidize the program or if users should pay 100%.
Sumption said they should ask what should be fully self-sustaining and what should be subsidized.
Council member Darla Drew said a road tax may be worth looking into, especially for new developments, although she believes other council members would be unwilling to make that happen.
“We simply can’t keep up with roads and the developments at the same time,” she said.
Sumption said the council has never taken to the idea, but it would put the cost onto the property owners adjacent to improvements.
She said the state also has an option for a street maintenance assessment, which would be like the stormwater assessment. The money would go into a special fund.
Council member Ritchie Nordstrom asked about user fees for areas like pools and suggested a deeper dive to see where the city stands on a national average.
Council member Ron Weifenbach said he doesn’t see a revenue problem but rather an organizational problem of understanding where departments are and what they need. He suggested quarterly reports from departments.
Weifenbach said he’d like to see the Mayor’s Office budget containing Steve Allender’s idea for a private-public solution to homelessness to the police department’s budget.
Sumption said the amount for the CPI tax request is 1.2% over 2021’s numbers, which is $234,501 and is affiliated with the property tax request to the county.
She said after the meeting the city is the only one in the state that decides on the CPI separately instead of following the state’s impact. She said it’s a cost of living adjustment.
