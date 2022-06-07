Council votes for their own city-funded health plan

Taxpayers could pay an estimated $105,000 for Rapid City Council members to benefit from the city's health care plan following a 9-1 approval from the council Monday night.

Council members and their beneficiaries would be able to enroll in the city health care plan starting July 1. Council member Laura Armstrong was the sole dissenting vote.

Mayor Steve Allender said the estimated out-of-pocket cost for all 10 members of the council to enroll for one year is about $105,000. The costs will come from the Council Contingency fund. The necessary money would be pulled from the fund and allocated to the health care plan. Allender said this would be budgeted separately in 2023.

Armstrong said she was confused why the item was being brought forward now during the budget process since someone tried to bring forward allocation to the arts a month or so ago and it was turned down.

"I just don't like the optics now that this council will be benefiting from it," Armstrong said. "Obviously rightly so, I'm the only one that is against this. I just have concerns."

Council member Darla Drew said the benefit might increase the number of candidates that come forward. Drew, who did not run for re-election and will not benefit from the policy, said a lack of candidates isn't good for democracy.

Council member Ron Weifenbach, who is also leaving the council in July, said the monetary reward is limited for the hard work it is to be on the council, although people don't join the council for the money.

"This is a good decision to be made," he said. "The cost is minimal in comparison to the return that they will get and the sacrifice you pay when you do take on as public servant to be a councilman here."

The council unanimously approved staff negotiating with Gallagher Consulting to enter into an agreement for a non-union compensation study. The study would cost about $80,000 and be completed by November.

Council member Jason Salamun said this is how the city can establish competitive salaries.

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the company will be asked to suggest pay scales and the council would have the final say about implementation.

She said the directors have discussed wage study schedules. She said there are three unions and a non-union group in the city. She said they'd like to get to the point where the city studies each group every year.

Lessons from the past

Former Mayor Don Barnett addressed the city council and said much has changed in 50 years not only from the flood, but in election and campaign fairness.

"Maybe I could just suggest that civility on Wednesday morning is very important to Rapid City," he said. "We've got to get over this negative name calling and this viciousness. I've never seen an election like this with a degree of adjectives as strong as there seems to be in the public appetite in this election here."

Barnett said he didn't think it was a Republican or Democrat animosity. He said it seems like some candidates are not only running to win but to destroy their opponent.

"That's not healthy for democracy," he said.

Barnett shared his thoughts on the election and the importance of collaboration and understanding between the Rapid City Council and mayor's office Monday night during the council meeting as a special guest.

He said when he ran for mayor in 1971, he and his opponent became friends.

When he won the race, Barnett said he knew he needed effective communication with the council. He said he got off to a bad start but the council convinced him he didn't have all the answers.

"I learned from those pokes in the nose that we could get along, and the more we cooperated and the more I lowered my profile, the more business we got done," he said. "Then I was able to use productively the wisdom and brains of the city council, and we governed as a team. That team did some wonderful things for Rapid City."

Barnett said he learned when they ironed out the policies, used their ears and not their personalities, the best policies would come off the table.

