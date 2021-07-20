 Skip to main content
Country flair on display at Saturday's Hill City Flower Show
Country flair on display at Saturday's Hill City Flower Show

  • Updated
072315-bh2-flowers002.JPG

Perennials on display at a previous Hill City Flower Show.

 Courtesy photo

Flowers in boots, barrels, baskets, bonnets and more will be on display Saturday at this year’s “Bountiful Blossoms with a Country Flair” Hill City Flower Show.

“This year’s theme was chosen because it allowed for fun, creativity and something everyone might choose to enter,” said Merlene Broer, flower show co-chair.

Amateur gardeners and flower lovers can enter their exhibits in eight different categories — annuals, perennials, wild flowers, miniature gardens, container gardens, arrangements, table place settings, and a children’s division.

Participants can bring their entries to the flower show between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday. The flower show will be at The Boys & Girls Club, 297 Walnut Ave., in Hill City. Participants do not need to be members of the Hill City Evergreen Garden Club to enter the flower show.

Judging will begin at 10 a.m., and the public can view the exhibits and displays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to attend the show is free.

Activities during the show will include a take-home mini-garden student/youth project, and a raffle of garden-themed items. Raffle proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

Organizers hope this year’s event exceeds the 149 entries of 2018’s flower show. The Hill City Flower Show has been a hometown staple since 1979.

For more information, contact Merlene at 605-574-0260, or Merle at 719-680-3048.

