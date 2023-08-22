Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) spoke at the R-CALF Convention in Rapid City last week, addressing the years-long battle of mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL).

Since 2019, South Dakota's congressional delegation has worked on the American Beef Labeling Act, which would reinstate origin labeling for beef products. MCOOL's language was originally introduced in 2002, but implementation was blocked citing compliance costs. The 2008 Farm Bill modified the MCOOL law before it went into effect in 2009. New rules came in 2013, before it was eventually repealed in 2015.

MCOOL has been repeatedly blocked by the World Trade Organization. Countries like Mexico and Canada claim that country of origin labeling disadvantages producers from purchasing non-American-made beef, leading the WTO to impose sanctions on other U.S. commodities in retaliation.

Rounds said the new approach is different, but one he thinks will work. Legislators hope to include MCOOL language in the Farm Bill, directing the U.S. Trade Representative to include labeling as part of future trade negotiations.

He calls it a "truth in advertising" issue.

"They infiltrate our market with it, but it doesn't necessarily mean that they have been raised under the same safety standards that our producers provide," Rounds said. "So we just want the beef being brought in from other countries to be identified as to where it comes from...If they are trying to suggest to people that it is American beef, we think that's not truthful advertising, and I think the American consumer wants to know that."

It's also a food security issue, he explained, with differing inspection and processing standards in other countries that pose a public health risk to American consumers. Rounds and Sen. John Tester (D-M.T.) introduced bipartisan legislation in February to block the import of Brazilian beef until experts can review the impact on overall health and safety. That legislation was also introduced in 2021 after Brazil reported two cases of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy — or “Mad Cow Disease” — that June. Brazil reported the issue months — or even years — after it occurred, something the legislators said breaks trust between global trading partners.

The bipartisan importance of MCOOL cannot be understated, Rounds said. There are only nine states in the U.S. where cows outnumber people — and at two Senators a piece, that's only eighteen Senators — a far cry from the 60 needed to get legislation through.

"We've got to have Senators that represent consumers to agree with us that Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling is a valuable item to have," he said. "And the only way we do that is to convince them that truth in advertising is important."

MCOOL isn't the only labeling issue Rounds is working to address. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has allowed voluntary "Product of the U.S.A." labeling for nearly two decades — a label allowed on beef that's been repackaged in the U.S., even if it was produced elsewhere under different standards.

"We've introduced legislation that would require even the voluntary labeling to be only for beef that was born, raised, fed and processed within the United States," Rounds said. "The Department of [Agriculture] has agreed with us, and they have actually proposed voluntarily changing their own rule."

Rather than taking a chance on implementation being delayed again, or future administrations changing priorities, Rounds wants the language included in this year's Farm Bill.

Rounds, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) agree the Farm Bill is unlikely to be passed by the Sept. 30 deadline, and are anticipating an extension. The money is the sticking point, Thune and Rounds said. Although the Farm Bill doesn't appropriate funding, it allocates it — and the Farm Bill is expected to run about $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Seventy-percent of that will go towards the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly called Food Stamps.

The remainder — around $300 billion — goes towards producers.

"We think the negotiations over how that money is allocated is going to be big. My interest is to make sure that the safety net that is included in the Farm Bill remains strong. That includes the crop insurance portion, the commodity programs, and Conservation Reserve," Rounds said.

Now working on his fifth Farm Bill, Thune called the negotiations "business as usual," and said balancing the concerns of different regions makes it a complicated ordeal with many moving parts.