Pennington County commissioners had just approved the first reading of a proposed mining law Tuesday when they heard from county residents who are angry about a mining operation.
Recent controversies over the county’s mining law date to at least 2015, when Croell Inc. began pursuing the county’s permission to expand a limestone quarry along U.S. Highway 16 about 3.5 miles south of Rapid City.
Croell’s application sparked opposition, including from residents near the mine and from people concerned that the mine would be an eyesore along the route from Rapid City to Mount Rushmore.
After several years of back-and-forth that ended up in the courts, Croell finally won its permits in May.
During the Croell controversy, the Pennington County Commission imposed a moratorium on new mining permits and appointed a committee to draft a new mining law. The commission adopted a new, more stringent mining law in March 2018.
A group of local residents challenged the law in court, and a judge ruled that the public had not received proper notice of some hearings about the law. The state Supreme Court affirmed the ruling in July, and the county’s March 2018 mining law was invalidated.
Tuesday at the county’s Administration Building, the commissioners took a first step toward re-implementing that law in slightly modified form. A mandatory second reading of the proposed law, followed by a final vote, could occur at the commission’s Jan. 7 meeting.
Commissioner Gary Drewes said after Tuesday’s meeting that the proposed mining law would provide better regulation of mining in the county.
“It puts more teeth into it, for sure,” Drewes said.
Current county law says mining is a permitted use in an agriculturally zoned district with the issuance of a construction permit by the planning director. The extraction of any mineral or substance in amounts greater than 100 cubic yards also requires a mining permit from the Planning Commission. The current county regulations associated with a mining permit consist of one paragraph.
The new law would change aggregate mining to a conditional use requiring a mining permit (a law regulating hard-rock mining is being developed separately). Applications would go to the Planning Commission and ultimately to the County Commission.
About 20 pages in the new law would regulate various aspects of aggregate mining, including drainage, erosion, hours of operation, dust, noise, lighting, blasting, spills, berms and groundwater monitoring. The law defines aggregate as items including sand, gravel or rock to be crushed and used in construction, as well as pegmatite minerals, limestone, iron ore, sand and other materials.
The new law would also change the price of mining permits from a flat $250 to $500 for operations of 10 acres or less, and $2,500 for operations of more than 10 acres.
Past public meetings about the Croell permits and the county’s mining law drew dozens of attendees who gave many hours of testimony. But on Tuesday, nobody from the public testified for or against the proposed mining ordinance.
Immediately after commissioners completed the first reading of the ordinance, however, a group of citizens used the regularly scheduled public-comment period at the end of the meeting to lodge complaints about a mining operation on the northwestern edge of Rapid City.
The complaints came from residents of Marvin Road, an isolated, dead-end drive that branches off from Universal Drive, between the Pete Lien & Sons quarry and Interstate 90. Residents of the road complained of excessive dust, truck traffic and road damage related to the recent startup of a mining operation.
County records show that Cody Schad recently received a construction permit and a mining permit from the county for the property at the end of Marvin Road. The mining permit allows for the removal of gypsum to be hauled away by GCC Dacotah, which operates a nearby cement plant.
Schad was not at Tuesday’s meeting. The Journal’s attempts to reach him afterward were unsuccessful.
At a November meeting of the county’s Planning Commission, Brittney Molitor, of the Planning Department, said Schad is having the gypsum removed as he grades and levels the property for a building site.
Because the commission does not take action on non-agenda items raised during the public-comment period, County Commission Chairwoman Deb Hadcock told the Planning Department to speak with the complaining parties and then determine whether action might be needed at a future meeting.