County appoints third commissioner to housing and redevelopment in six months

The Pennington County Commission appointed Germaine Little Bear to the county Housing and Redevelopment Commission during its Tuesday morning meeting.

This is the third appointment to the Housing and Redevelopment Commission since November 2020.

Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Ron Rossknecht were appointed to the commission by the board. Little Bear will finish a one-year term.

Little Bear said she grew up in Pennington County and knows how important the commission is since members of her family have utilized the programs.

“I’m so grateful for having the opportunity to serve on this board,” she said. “I hope that I can be of some benefit to the organization and... numbers of people who need housing.”

Commission chair Gary Drewes wrote in his recommendation that Little Bear would be “exceptional” in the position with her passion and experience. Little Bear has experience in real estate and served as executive director for the Teton Coalition.

Executive director Bryan Achbach of the Housing and Redevelopment Commission, who was appointed to his position Jan. 1, said there are about 1,400 families utilizing Section 8 with 3,200 families on the waitlist.