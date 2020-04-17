County approves budget cut proposals, furlough plan

Pennington County commissioners have received proposed cuts from each department that will eliminate up to 10 percent in costs to make up for expected revenue losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.
State's Attorney Mark Vargo worked with John Merrill the of county's Human Relations Department to develop a template for a letter employees would receive if their positions became part of a furlough or a temporary reduction in hours. Those furloughs and reductions could begin Monday in most departments.
The county isn't requiring furloughs - or even recommending them. However, the commissioners wanted to provide a framework within which furloughs could be used in case department heads needed to cut 10 percent of their respective budgets.
Vargo said he had been careful to ensure that any furloughed employee would meet the standards to receive unemployment and the additional CARES Act $600 stipend to prevent as much economic harm as possible for employees. He said furloughs weren't a great tool for his department, however, because their work continues.
"The sheriff and police are still bringing us people and the courts still expect us to take action," Vargo said.
Treasurer Janet Sayler said her department is seeing the workload continue, as well.
"People are still paying their taxes and they are still buying cars," Sayler said. "We have stayed pretty busy."
One exception to the 10 percent budget cut proposal was approved at the Friday afternoon meeting. The county's fire service was not required to submit cuts.
"The fire service is a vital service," Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said. He then made a motion to exempt them from the list of cuts, which was approved unanimously.
In addition to cuts, some county employees have begun working from home to limit exposure to potential virus outbreaks. About 150 employees now work remotely.
Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett told the commissioners that his department is still working to set up temporary shelters for homeless people who may become infected. He said they feel fortunate that the number of infected people on the west side of the state has stayed low.
"No one expected the West River numbers to be so low and stay as low as they are now," Willett said. "We expect them to rise, but that data point is unexpected."
He said one concern he has is that as numbers of infections in coastal states begins to wane the number of infections here may begin accelerating. He said he worried that smaller numbers from previous outbreaks might lead to complacency here and cause people not to remain vigilant.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.