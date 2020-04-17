County approves budget cut proposals, furlough plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pennington County commissioners have received proposed cuts from each department that will eliminate up to 10 percent in costs to make up for expected revenue losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

State's Attorney Mark Vargo worked with John Merrill the of county's Human Relations Department to develop a template for a letter employees would receive if their positions became part of a furlough or a temporary reduction in hours. Those furloughs and reductions could begin Monday in most departments.

The county isn't requiring furloughs - or even recommending them. However, the commissioners wanted to provide a framework within which furloughs could be used in case department heads needed to cut 10 percent of their respective budgets.

Vargo said he had been careful to ensure that any furloughed employee would meet the standards to receive unemployment and the additional CARES Act $600 stipend to prevent as much economic harm as possible for employees. He said furloughs weren't a great tool for his department, however, because their work continues.

"The sheriff and police are still bringing us people and the courts still expect us to take action," Vargo said.

Treasurer Janet Sayler said her department is seeing the workload continue, as well.