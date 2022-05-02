County awards $5 million in ARPA funds to Rapid Valley Sanitary District

The Pennington County Commissioners awarded $5,349,070 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Rapid Valley Sanitary District’s water system expansion request at a special meeting Friday evening.

Initially presented to the commission at their regular board meeting on April 5, and revisited at their April 19 meeting, the request is to build a two-million gallon water storage tank to assist surrounding communities, including Box Elder, Valley Heights and other developments in the area.

Rusty Schmidt, Rapid Valley Sanitary District manager, said this would be the first step in their regionalization. He hopes to attain a one-to-one match in funds from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to fund the $10 million project.

Jay Alderman with the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, summarized the eligibility of the project for the ARPA funds, as well as noting concerns in maintaining compliance with the ARPA guidelines.

Alderman, along with several other speakers, expressed concern over the complexity of reporting, and responsibility taken on by the county when dealing with a sub-recipient.

Dustin Dale, engineer and operations manager at AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc.), consulting firm for Rapid Valley Sanitary District, explained their familiarity with the DANR compliance process.

The board also discussed the possibility of using the entirety of their $12 million in ARPA funds for county projects as opposed to partial for county and partial for the Rapid Valley Sanitary District project. Other county projects discussed were related to mental health, addiction treatment and impending jail expenses.

“Growth in Rapid City is going east,” said Commissioner Deb Hadcock. “This is not a want. This is a need for Pennington County.”

Schmidt said the infrastructure would bring gains from water and sewer sales and extension and connection fees.

“Municipalities around here, Box Elder, Rapid City, will benefit from this greatly, as well, through sales tax,” he said. “All of this is an avenue to provide for the future and be proactive.”

Commissioner Travis Lasseter said this project would be an “investment in Pennington County," adding value to the land and increasing property value in areas where they know growth is coming. He suggested this revenue could in turn help offset impending jail expenses.

The likelihood of the project receiving a one-to-one match from DANR, if approved by the county, was also discussed. Schmidt said he was “very confident” of the match possibilities.

Commission Chair Gary Drewes said he would prefer not to use ARPA funds for this project if there was no match from the state.

The commission unanimously approved a motion to award the Rapid Valley Sanitary District $5,349,070 in ARPA funds, with the understanding that if they do not received the $5 million match or a loan from DANR, they will come back to the Board of Commissioners to discuss alternate means of funding the project.

The Board also unanimously voted to designate the remainder of the ARPA funds to be utilized for the allowable county expenditures related to addiction treatment, mental health, and providing or administering social services and public benefits.

