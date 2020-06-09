County closes one lane of bridge on Nemo Road

According to the 2020 Road and Bridge Infrastructure Condition Report, “the large number of bridges deteriorating simultaneously is likely directly related to the 1972 flood as 44 of them were replaced from 1972 - 1974.”

This year is the 48th anniversary of the Black Hills flood, which claimed over 200 peoples’ lives, injured over 3,000 people and caused about $160 million in damages.

Miller told the Journal on Tuesday that several factors go into the deteriorating bridges. He said age is definitely one of them, but it also includes the combination of salt, sand and water, which is know to destroy concrete, as well as mother nature.

He said the average lifespan of a bridge is 50-70 years, but it depends on the number of cars that drive over it and how frequently it’s used.

“Ideally we would’ve started replacing (bridges) 10 years ago...but now we’re in a time where it’s becoming concerning with all the bridges,” Miller said.

He said 21 of the bridges are structurally deficient.