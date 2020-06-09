County closes one lane of bridge on Nemo Road

The westbound lane on the Nemo Road bridge just north of the Norris Peak Road intersection has been closed due to a failing bridge deck.
Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said double tees, a structure that bears the load on a bridge deck, or what people drive on, are cracked and failing and 12 of them need to be replaced.
Miller said the bridge is one of four on Nemo Road that are slated for rehabilitation this year. According to the Pennington County Five-Year Programmed Project Listing, each bridge rehabilitation on Nemo Road would cost about $150,000.
A meeting is scheduled with a contractor Wednesday morning, and the county is waiting for the beams to be manufactured.
“It takes quite a while,” Miller said. “The bridge may be one lane for quite some time.”
Miller initially brought up the bridge with the Board of Commissioners at its June 4 meeting during the $2 wheel tax proposal discussion by commissioner Gary Drewes, which, if approved, would add $1.3 million to the Highway Department’s budget and allow the county to apply for Bridge Improvement Grant funds.
During the meeting, Miller said 88 of the county’s bridges are 45 years or older and need to be rehabilitated or replaced in the next 25 years.
According to the 2020 Road and Bridge Infrastructure Condition Report, “the large number of bridges deteriorating simultaneously is likely directly related to the 1972 flood as 44 of them were replaced from 1972 - 1974.”
This year is the 48th anniversary of the Black Hills flood, which claimed over 200 peoples’ lives, injured over 3,000 people and caused about $160 million in damages.
Miller told the Journal on Tuesday that several factors go into the deteriorating bridges. He said age is definitely one of them, but it also includes the combination of salt, sand and water, which is know to destroy concrete, as well as mother nature.
He said the average lifespan of a bridge is 50-70 years, but it depends on the number of cars that drive over it and how frequently it’s used.
“Ideally we would’ve started replacing (bridges) 10 years ago...but now we’re in a time where it’s becoming concerning with all the bridges,” Miller said.
He said 21 of the bridges are structurally deficient.
“It’s been put off for quite some time, and now it’s time to start getting these replaced before we have to start closing bridges and closing roadways,” he said.
Miller said if the bridge on Nemo Road was closed, it would cause a detour for residents who would have to take Norris Peak Road into town or take South Dakota Highway 44 to get back home.
Miller said he bets every person in the county drives over at least one bridge going to and from work or for their daily activities.
