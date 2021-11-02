County Commission approves double overtime for jail staff

County adult and juvenile correctional officers could receive double time overtime rates for up to one year following the County Commission’s unanimous approval Tuesday.

Sheriff Kevin Thom said this is a temporary request during a significant staff shortage. He said there’s a total of 25 vacant positions, including 17 in the jail, five in training and three off post due to medical restrictions.

Thom said this would be a way to “reward those that are stepping up and filling that void in the shifts.”

He said the options are between double overtime rate or closing off a cell block, which would save 15 full-time employees but would mean a loss of $153,000 per month in revenue “because that’d be our paying customers we’d have to kick out.”

According to a memo, the jail would have to release 60 United States Marshal Inmates.

This year, 42 correctional officers have worked more than overtime hours.

Sheriff’s Office Human Resources Director Steph McCoy said the office has lost officers to the Rapid City Police Department, in relocations for family reasons, and because corrections isn’t meant for some of them. Thom said there have also been some retirements.

In August the board approved a $4,000 signing bonus for newly hired correctional officers. Bonuses would be distributed over 18 months.

Commissioners also approved a $300,000 grant agreement for the Crisis Stabilization Unit between the county and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation. The county will receive the funds in a lump sum.

The board also approved an $84,334 bid award to Heavy Constructors doing business as Gustafson Builders to demolish the Lamplighter Inn. The county received five bids for the project.

During the meeting, Emergency Manager Dustin Willett gave an update on COVID-19. He said between Monument Health and state Department of Health numbers, Pennington County is showing a high positivity rate between 18% and 21.5%.

He said there are about 45,5000 people in the county fully vaccinated, which is a little less than half of the population. He said personally the thing the commissioners should be concerned about the most is that data shows vaccinations are working and are effective, but less than half of the county has received a vaccine.

Willett said there are 53 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Monument System. He said of the seven on ventilators and nine in the intensive care unit, none were vaccinated.

