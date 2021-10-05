County Commission approves first reading of marijuana ordinances

Pennington County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve three marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities and one testing facility.
The board approved four ordinances regarding marijuana: one concerning definitions, one with conditional use permit requirements, one with development plan standards and one to establish licensing requirements.
License applicants will be required to go through a background check, the business cannot employ someone convicted of a disqualifying offense, and principal officers or board members cannot have previously been on a board where a marijuana business registration certificate was revoked.
Initial operating fees for dispensaries, cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities would be $5,000 each. Administrative operating fees would include a $5,000 change of location fee and a $1,000 modification of premises fee. License renewal fees would be $5,000 each. Late renewal fees for allowed establishments would be an additional $2,500. Transfer fees would be $5,000 for each license.
The board would be able to revoke or not renew inactive licenses. Licenses would have to be renewed each year.
Dispensaries would be able to operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. unless the state sets a more restrictive time.
According to the business ordinance that would establish conditional use permits for marijuana businesses, prior to business operation, a business would have to apply for a conditional use permit from the county along with a license and a license from the state.
Dispensaries would be allowed to be zoned in general commercial and highway service zoning districts, cultivation facilities would be allowed in general commercial and industrial zoning districts, manufacturers would be allowed in industrial zoning districts, and testing facilities would be allowed in general commercial and industrial zoning districts, all with conditional use permits.
Kittrick Jeffries with Dakota Cannabis Consulting and three others asked why outdoor cultivation wouldn’t be allowed.
Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Ron Rossknecht said they were worried about security.
“I just don’t see how that can be as secure as it would have to be if it became reality,” Rossknecht said.
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said it’s still early to decide on agricultural zoning. Commissioner Travis Lasseter said it could be limiting to farmers to not have cultivation zoned agriculture.
Dispensaries could not be located within 1,000 feet of any other dispensary; businesses would not be allowed within 1,000 feet of a church, public or private school, child care center or park or playground; and not within 100 feet of property zoned for residential, residential swelling unit, youth center, public swimming pool, video arcade, alcohol or drug rehabilitation facility, halfway house, correctional facility or adult oriented business.
Homes and moveable structures could not be used for marijuana businesses.
Conditional use permits for marijuana businesses would have a $3,000 application fee, a $500 annual review fee and a $1,000 transfer fee.
All businesses would also be required to have a development plan, which would include a security alarm system for exterior doors, windows and gates; have a security company capable of contacting the license holder and law enforcement; an audible alarm; and surveillance system that operates for a minimum of four hours on backup power.
All marijuana waste would need to be unusable and unrecognizable prior to leaving the premises; be ground and incorporated with non-consumable solid wastes that’s at least 50% non-marijuana; and disposed of in compliance with an approved operating procedure.
The development plan fee would be $1,000 and the review fee for changes would be $250.
The ordinances will be up for a second reading at the commission's next meeting.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —