County Commission approves first reading of marijuana ordinances

According to the business ordinance that would establish conditional use permits for marijuana businesses, prior to business operation, a business would have to apply for a conditional use permit from the county along with a license and a license from the state.

Dispensaries would be allowed to be zoned in general commercial and highway service zoning districts, cultivation facilities would be allowed in general commercial and industrial zoning districts, manufacturers would be allowed in industrial zoning districts, and testing facilities would be allowed in general commercial and industrial zoning districts, all with conditional use permits.

Kittrick Jeffries with Dakota Cannabis Consulting and three others asked why outdoor cultivation wouldn’t be allowed.

Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Ron Rossknecht said they were worried about security.

“I just don’t see how that can be as secure as it would have to be if it became reality,” Rossknecht said.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said it’s still early to decide on agricultural zoning. Commissioner Travis Lasseter said it could be limiting to farmers to not have cultivation zoned agriculture.