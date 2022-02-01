County Commission approves rezoning for 460 homes in Rapid Valley

Two rezoning requests and a comprehensive plan amendment have paved the way for more than 460 homes to be built on about 120 acres in Rapid Valley.

The Pennington County Commission approved Tuesday a comprehensive plan amendment to change the future land use for the Apple Valley subdivision area from agriculture and low density residential to urban residential by a 3-2 vote. The commission also approved a rezoning request for 107 acres to move from agriculture to urban residential on a 3-2 vote, and unanimously approved changing 8.5 acres from agriculture district to ranchette district. Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Travis Lasseter were the dissenting votes in the split votes.

Apple Valley is a proposed 120-acre subdivision that would be near the corner of Anderson and Long View roads just north of state Highway 44. It would bring what Andy Scull, co-owner of development company Pink Cabin along with his father, Jim, describes as affordable homes in the $200,000 to $250,000 range over six to 10 years.

“This development is truly a response to the need in our community for housing, especially for young families, workforce and airmen,” Scull said. “This development is being done efficiently, it’s being done effectively to the standard equal or greater than was required by ordinance regulation law.”

The commission previously approved a $12.5 million affordable housing Tax Increment Finance District by a 3-2 vote in December and unanimously approved a project plan resolution.

Residents who spoke at the meeting said they are not against growth and development but don’t believe moving from the least dense zoning to the most population dense zoning is responsible.

The residents formed a group called Citizens Assuring Responsible Expansion, or CARE, in response to the development. Elliot Bloom, who spoke on behalf of the group, said their objection is that there has been little consideration for those who would be impacted by the rezoning.

Agriculture districts have a minimum lot size of 10 acres and low density residential zones require a minimum lot of 21,780 square feet. Urban residential areas require a minimum lot size of 6,000 square feet. Scull said the majority of the lots would be about 6,500 square feet.

Bob Anderson, a resident along Anderson Road, said properties surrounding the half-mile area where the subdivision would be built range from one- to 50-acre lots.

Hadcock said she believes this is putting city development on county property. She also said she wasn’t aware of the TIF until a few weeks ago.

“If you have to put 467 houses to pay for a TIF, maybe you shouldn’t be doing the TIF,” she said. “It hasn’t made sense to me from the beginning. High density residential is for the city. Rapid Valley, in this case, has some high density and we have major problems in those areas that we haven’t fixed and we don’t have the money to fix at that time.”

Hadcock said she’s concerned the county won’t have the money to maintain the infrastructure after the subdivision is built.

Water and sewer lines for Anderson and Long View roads would likely be completed in 2022 with Anderson Road improvements complete in 2022 as well. Long View Road improvements would likely be completed in 2023. The existing roadway would also be widened and 2.3 miles of road along Long View, starting at Remington Road and going to 7860 Long View Road, would be improved.

The Rapid Valley Sanitary District would serve the area and eventually use Rapid City’s 42-inch main near state Highway 44.

Residents and Hadcock expressed concerns with drainage from the subdivision. A resident south of Highway 44 who works in agriculture said he was concerned about how it would impact irrigation.

Scull said the company modified the north 40 acres that has no impediment in that area regarding wetlands. He said 29 soil borings have been completed on the site and shows as fine of soil as people can find east of The Gap.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said he would be voting based on the goals, which include providing affordable housing to residents who haven’t moved to the area yet. He also said he tried to separate hearsay from data and government policy from emotion.

Commissioner Gary Drewes said if residents want to change the direction that is happening in Rapid Valley, they could formulate a group that could help lead the unincorporated town. He said by not incorporating, residents are leaving it up to others to determine what Rapid Valley will look like in the future.

Other action

The commission had its first public hearing for redistricting the county districts based on 2020 census numbers. There are three map options. Commissioners agreed that options two and three would be ideal. Another public hearing will be held Feb. 15. No members of the public spoke on the item.

The commission unanimously approved a $200,000 contract with JCI Controls to provide a security system to the Crisis Stabilization Unit. The county broke ground on the $6.2 million project in October.

About 150 employees will see a corrected method in the 2022 annual step pay increase. Human Resources Director Jon Morrill said the county created an issue with an approved 2022 compensation policy for annual steps in that many employees would not be eligible.

With the commission’s approval, employees who are not eligible under the annual step increases 2022 policy will receive one annual step in the pay period following their hire date with the county unless a department head cites a reason for withholding the increase.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

