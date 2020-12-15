County Commission approves TIF for Liberty Plaza, Center in Box Elder

Liberty Plaza will feature 224 townhomes, 84 single family homes and about 400,000 square feet of retail and offices with three levels of loft apartments. It will cost about $110 million.

Shafai said he’s already had out-of-state companies sign letters of intent to move into the plaza.

“It makes it easier for the city to really incorporate this facility as the core to add to it the additional services it will be providing the community with the services that don’t exist today,” Shafai said.

The center will also house medical facilities that don’t exist in that part of the county.

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said the center and plaza will become the center of the city, and may even call it “Main Street.”

Currently, the city has an event center at City Hall, but there isn’t a recreation or community center.

“We need other areas because the community is really getting into it and with the B21 and the base, we want to provide lots of support for the base and activities for them to do right outside the base,” Larson said.