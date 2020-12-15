County Commission approves TIF for Liberty Plaza, Center in Box Elder

The Pennington County Commission approved a Tax Increment Finance District for the Liberty Plaza and Liberty Center at its Tuesday meeting.
The district’s boundaries are the 110 acres planned for the plaza and will go into effect as soon as the resolutions are published.
Nicole Schneider, Box Elder city administrator and chief financial officer, said the TIF will be privately funded by Dream Design International. The city will serve as the checks and balances for the TIF.
“Those acres currently do not have any businesses, do not have any housing, so basically completely untaxed,” Schneider said.
The TIF will put the property back on the tax rolls and as buildings and housing gets built, an increment of tax that gets paid annually will go toward the TIF. That money will go to pay off the debt for the TIF. The TIF project costs will be $10,359,447.
Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai said he expects grading in the area to begin in 30-45 days. He said they will put out bids for construction in about four weeks.
Liberty Plaza will feature 224 townhomes, 84 single family homes and about 400,000 square feet of retail and offices with three levels of loft apartments. It will cost about $110 million.
Support Local Journalism
Shafai said he’s already had out-of-state companies sign letters of intent to move into the plaza.
“It makes it easier for the city to really incorporate this facility as the core to add to it the additional services it will be providing the community with the services that don’t exist today,” Shafai said.
The center will also house medical facilities that don’t exist in that part of the county.
Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said the center and plaza will become the center of the city, and may even call it “Main Street.”
Currently, the city has an event center at City Hall, but there isn’t a recreation or community center.
“We need other areas because the community is really getting into it and with the B21 and the base, we want to provide lots of support for the base and activities for them to do right outside the base,” Larson said.
He said he doesn’t foresee City Hall moving into Liberty Plaza at the moment, but it isn’t impossible. He said the city is already outgrowing the building they’re in and looking into other possibilities.
Larson said there are seven different housing areas being built into the city, from single family to apartments. He said there’s another building opening soon for businesses, a day care center opened and Timmons Market will open at the end of January.
He also said the city is working on a sidewalk project to connect the schools to mobile home courts down Ellsworth Road.
Commissioners also thanked and honored Commissioner Mark DiSanto for serving on the board from 2017-2020 as Tuesday was his last meeting. DiSanto was not present.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.