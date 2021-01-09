County Commission chair shares goals for 2021

He said the county has to be mindful of growth and prepare for it, like working with the state on bringing cellphone towers and broadband services to rural areas.

“We certainly will cooperate and work with them on that technology, but there’s certainly a limit on what you can do with that, too,” Drewes said. “The cost can be very high on technology, so you’re not going to go out and spend a lot on technology if it’s not benefiting an area that needs it.”

He said he personally wants to help bring Missouri River water to western South Dakota.

“I truly believe the future of western South Dakota, especially the future of the Black Hills, is going to be very dependent on whether or not we have the quantity and quality of water that we need for the future,” Drewes said.

He said the region is currently reliant on the streams that flow through the Black Hills, but they may not always be readily available or meet the needs of future growth.

He said there are already groups and individuals working on the project, like the West Dakota Water Development District.