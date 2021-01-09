County Commission chair shares goals for 2021

From possible water supply and development rules to cellphone service and broadband, the Pennington County Commission has its eyes set on future growth in 2021.
Chairman Gary Drewes said Thursday that the county has always done a good job at working on the present while looking ahead to the future, and that will continue this year.
“If you aren’t planning for the future, you’re playing from behind and the catch-up is always a lot harder,” Drewes said.
He said the commission plans to work on adjusting ordinances to make them easier for people to understand, along with working with Rapid City to develop rules and regulations for developers and residents living in the one mile limit just outside the city.
Drewes also said the county knows it’s experiencing considerable growth right now in part to the B21 Raider coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.
“That’s directly impacting the Box Elder area more than any place else, but it’s going to impact the entire county to a degree,” he said. “It’s going to cross over county lines, also. Meade County will see changes there, too.”
Drewes said the county also saw growth due to the pandemic when many people moved to the region from outside the state.
He said the county has to be mindful of growth and prepare for it, like working with the state on bringing cellphone towers and broadband services to rural areas.
“We certainly will cooperate and work with them on that technology, but there’s certainly a limit on what you can do with that, too,” Drewes said. “The cost can be very high on technology, so you’re not going to go out and spend a lot on technology if it’s not benefiting an area that needs it.”
He said he personally wants to help bring Missouri River water to western South Dakota.
“I truly believe the future of western South Dakota, especially the future of the Black Hills, is going to be very dependent on whether or not we have the quantity and quality of water that we need for the future,” Drewes said.
He said the region is currently reliant on the streams that flow through the Black Hills, but they may not always be readily available or meet the needs of future growth.
He said there are already groups and individuals working on the project, like the West Dakota Water Development District.
“It requires a lot of pulling together, not only on the local level, but on the state and federal levels, in order to make something like that happen,” Drewes said. “Financially it’s not something we can handle on the local level, but at the same time, it needs to happen in order to provide for that in the future.”
Drewes said the county will also focus on infrastructure and look to its own campus, like the 40-year-old jail. He said the jail is the most critical structure on the county campus since jails aren’t known to be long-lasting facilities.
“That’s not the only one that needs to be done, but we need to extend the life of that building another 40 years at this point in time,” he said. “You can’t go in and close the whole facility down in order to do major things just because of the nature of the business of a jail. At the same time, you need to be able to take care of those needs.”
Drewes said one of the things the county hoped to focus on in 2020 before COVID-19 took priority in March was the county budget. He said the departments were asked to trim their budgets and had a 10% reduction.
He said CARES Act dollars helped with the trim but asked departments to look at their initial 2020 budget to be used for 2021. He said the county is in great shape financially moving forward and can still provide all the services it’s been providing.
Drewes said 2020 brought challenges, but it also brought accomplishments, like establishing the $2 wheel tax that qualifies the county to apply for BIG Fund dollars to help restore and replace bridges.
He also said the county was able to adopt the Planning Master Plan, which took two to three years to develop.
The county also established a new wage scale for its employees and added remote work capabilities for some of its employees, which Drewes said helps solve a space problem the county thought it had. He said it may move forward into 2021.
