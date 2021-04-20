County Commission considers funding options for South Rochford Road project

The Pennington County Commission has five months to spend $6.5 million for a road project, but only a few weeks to indicate if it will move forward with the South Rochford Road project or the Sheridan Lake Road project.
The board approved the South Rochford Road project in 2017 after a near decade-long discussion and received federal funds for the reconstruction. The county would pave about 11 miles of gravel road between Deerfield Road and Rochford Road in the Black Hills.
County Highway superintendent Joe Miller said at Tuesday's county commission meeting that the county received a letter from the state Department of Transportation informing them that $8.2 million is at risk of congressional rescission.
“We’ve worked very diligently to try and get this project, much like Sheridan Lake, to bid letting, this one’s got quite a few more hurdles,” Miller said.
Some of those hurdles included an environmental impact study in 2016 since part of the road goes through Pe Sla, a sacred Native American site.
Current delays include a private right-of-way acquisition, the U.S. Forest Service granting a Letter of Consent for the right-of-way and temporary easements and re-certification of the Environmental Assessment, which includes a Memorandum of Understanding from tribal officials. Miller said seven tribal officials need to sign off on the assessment.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said part of that delay is completion of a bridge on South Rochford Road, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.
“Possibly sooner than that with the weather,” Miller said.
An appropriations act passed by Congress in December 2020 allows the funds to be repurposed to another eligible highway project. The same possibility was made available to the county in 2017 and 2018 but the board decided against it.
Miller said the funds could be repurposed for the Sheridan Lake Road project to reduce costs, although the county would have to repay the $1.4 million already used on the project. The county has to obligate the funds by Sept. 30 but has to tell the state how it plans to move forward in May.
Miller said the county would also be able to dedicate funds to Sheridan Lake Road and build South Rochford Road to a lesser extent than planned, the environmental assessment would have to be followed.
The county acquired 24 to 27 right-of-ways in preparation for construction and has awarded a bid for the replacement of a bridge on South Rochford Road.
The commissioners also addressed the need for Rushmore Regional Rail Authority Representatives and Alternates.
The Rushmore Regional Rail Authority is made up of members from the Wall, Box Elder, Rapid City and Pennington County government entities to regulate railroads within the region. Each community provides one government official and the county provides two to help make railroad decisions.
Commissioners Travis Lasseter and Lloyd LaCroix volunteered to be on the railroad commission with commissioners Rossknect and Deb Hadcock acting as alternates.
The board also approved architecture work with Upper Deck Architects for $227,920 for the Crisis Stabilization Facility Project.
