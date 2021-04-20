County Commission considers funding options for South Rochford Road project

Current delays include a private right-of-way acquisition, the U.S. Forest Service granting a Letter of Consent for the right-of-way and temporary easements and re-certification of the Environmental Assessment, which includes a Memorandum of Understanding from tribal officials. Miller said seven tribal officials need to sign off on the assessment.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said part of that delay is completion of a bridge on South Rochford Road, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

“Possibly sooner than that with the weather,” Miller said.

An appropriations act passed by Congress in December 2020 allows the funds to be repurposed to another eligible highway project. The same possibility was made available to the county in 2017 and 2018 but the board decided against it.

Miller said the funds could be repurposed for the Sheridan Lake Road project to reduce costs, although the county would have to repay the $1.4 million already used on the project. The county has to obligate the funds by Sept. 30 but has to tell the state how it plans to move forward in May.