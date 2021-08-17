County commission considers using state COVID-19 funds for employee bonuses

County employees will have to wait at least another two weeks to hear a decision on bonuses.

The Pennington County Commission unanimously voted to continue the discussion at its next meeting. The bonuses would come from $6 million in state reimbursement funds for COVID-related expenditures.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock wanted to give a bonus of $500 to full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees who are on the Oct. 1 payroll.

“I think through our retention and hiring new people...I think it’s appropriate we remember on this team who has stayed with us through all of this,” Hadcock said.

There are about 800 county employees. The bonus would exclude the County Commission members, Planning Board members, election workers, legal summer interns, Weed and Pest Board and rally deputies hired for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Human Resources Director John Morrill said with SSI and Medicare, the total cost would be $432,915.

Commissioner Travis Lasseter said he wanted to narrow down the employees who would receive the bonus to those who have been with the county for at least one year.