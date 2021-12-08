County Commission OKs 3 percent pay hike for elected officials

Five county elected officials will receive a 3% increase in salary effective Dec. 26, the Pennington County Commission approved Tuesday.

County Human Resources Director Jon Morrill recommended that the county auditor, register of deeds, sheriff, state’s attorney and treasurer receive the increase, which county commissioners unanimously approved.

The auditor’s current salary is $91,5882.40 and will increase to $94,329.87; the register of deeds salary increases from $85,009.60 to $87,559.89; the sheriff/coroner’s and state’s attorney’s salaries will increase from $126,256 to $130,043.68; and the treasurer’s salary goes from $102,050 to $105,111.50.

The board previously approved a 1% wage adjustment for elected officials in 2021.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said the increase is a good move and there should be a small percentage increase every year so the county doesn’t fall behind.

The board also unanimously approved a policy update for administration compensation. Morrill said department directors had several meetings and largely agreed on it.

The policy allows employees to receive their annual step increases from the anniversary of their hire date to January or July of the fiscal year. It also allows annual step increases held due to performance issues would be granted upon completion of performance improvement and promotions would see a wage increase between 2% and 10%.

During the meeting, the board settled the Silver City dumpster dispute, which concerned two dumpsters at the east end of Main Street and located in the right-of-way.

According to a memo from Highway Superintendent Joe Miller, the end of the street is where snow is stored during plowing. The location is also an issue for grader operations when maintaining gravel.

Miller sent a letter to the Silver City Garbage Association and Kevin Eilbeck on Sept. 23 noting that the dumpsters are not allowed in the public right-of-way as it is considered an encroachment and liability for the county.

All dumpsters were to be removed and placed on private property by Oct. 7.

The dumpsters moved between Main Street and Duggan Street, which concerned community members and caused a number of complaints.

The commission allowed one dumpster on Main Street and one in the county right-of-way as long as both are situated out of the clear zone, roadway and doesn’t impede snow plowing or gravel maintenance.

